Rick Hendrick Explains Why Neither Kyle Larson Nor William Byron Have the Upper Hand on Each Other

This year’s fight for the championship has been looking good for Hendrick Motorsports with two cars secured for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. While Kyle Larson had secured himself early on, William Byron did it the hard way after a nail-biting finale at Martinsville race last Sunday.

Now heading into the penultimate race of the season, an interesting question arises: is it Larson or is it Byron who has an edge over the other? After all, one driver has been performing consistently well, whereas one isn’t. But one driver is heading into Phoenix with 6 wins to their name while the other has 4. Tricky question, right?

Well, as per Rick Hendrick, it’s not a question.

Hendrick claims Kyle Larson & William Byron will have an equal shot in Phoenix

During a press conference ahead of Phoenix, Rick Hendrick was asked something on these lines, and the team owner replied, “Well listen, both of them had a great year. When you look at William has won six races and Kyle four plus the all-star race. You know we’ve taken two good cars and William won that race in the spring.”

Adding, “Both cars have run good all year… I hope that one of them can win and I don’t see that either one has any more advantage over the other guy because, if anything, William did win the spring race.”

“But you know, that doesn’t make any difference when you go back. So I think we’re, our guys are prepared.”

Hendrick further explained that they would go out with their two best cars and pay close attention to detail to execute a flawless race. He also emphasized the importance of avoiding mistakes and highlighted the need for efficient pit stops and favorable caution flags, adding that even if a car is dominant, winning the race is not guaranteed.

Hendrick expressed that their team’s focus is on running the race and doing their best. He mentioned that at the beginning of the year; the goal is to have cars in the championship four, and having one or two cars in the championship is considered a successful year. Hendrick expressed his happiness that their team will be represented by two drivers in the championship and is looking forward to seeing how they perform.