Kyle Petty Goes Off on People, Including His Father, for Questioning Shane van Gisbergen’s Place in the Playoffs

While Shane van Gisbergen continues to search for his footing on oval tracks, his three road-course wins this season have already locked him into the playoffs. Yet, his spot has sparked debate among some NASCAR insiders and fans, questioning whether he truly deserves a playoff berth. Kyle Petty recently silenced those critics, including his own father, Richard Petty, with a sharp response.

Richard Petty, answering a fan’s question on social media, remarked, “The way they got this thing fixed, you win and you’re in, that can’t be right.” Following his win in Mexico, SVG jumped three spots to P30 in the standings, a scenario Richard Petty found hard to justify. He argued that a driver sitting 30th gaining playoff entry while those in 15th, 16th, or 18th are left out doesn’t sit well with him.

Petty stressed that ignoring higher-ranked drivers simply because they haven’t reached Victory Lane is unfair, especially when NASCAR’s foundation lies in oval racing. In his view, making the championship picture hinge on road-course success for a driver is not an equitable system.

Kyle Petty, however, defended the Kiwi driver by drawing parallels to Denny Hamlin’s dominance on short tracks. “He’s (SVG) a great road racer. He’s an incredible road racer. That’s his background. What if Denny Hamlin only ever won on short tracks because that’s his background?” Petty asked.

“What if he only won Bristol? What if he only won Martinsville? What if he only won the shorter tracks? Would he still deserve to be in the playoffs? And I say yes… It doesn’t make any difference. A win in cup racing… It’s hard to get that… You beg, borrow, and steal… It’s a huge thing to walk away from a race on a Sunday, a cup race with a win. So, I think Shane and that team has done a great job of putting themselves in position,” he added.

SVG, meanwhile, continues to improve on ovals. Even last weekend, at Dover, he started inside the top 10 before a tire puncture forced an unscheduled pit stop, putting him multiple laps down and ending any hopes of a strong finish as he slid to P30.

That’s why Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently urged SVG’s team to step up their game, warning that without a car capable of contending, the Kiwi could face a snappy exit in the Round of 16. With the playoffs looming, much of the onus now falls on both SVG and his team to ensure they deliver equipment that gives him every shot at stronger results in the weeks ahead.