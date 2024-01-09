HomeSearch

"I'm Different Than Others": Why Kyle Larson Rules Out a Kevin Harvick-Type NASCAR Career for Himself

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 11: Kevin Harvick (4) Stewart-Haas Racing Jimmy JohnÕs Ford Fusion and Kyle Larson (42) Chip Ganassi Racing Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro during the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona on Sunday February 11, 2018 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Motorsport USA Cup Series – Advance Auto Parts Clash

While legendary drivers like Jeff Gordon, Kevin Harvick, Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, and Clint Bowyer retired from NASCAR in their early 40s, Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson revealed in a recent interview that he doesn’t see himself even approaching 40 when he retires.

Nevertheless, Larson admitted that it is hard to state a specific age to retire while being in the game. But he assured his fans that even though he wouldn’t be around NASCAR as a 40-year-old, he would not stop racing as long as he is in his prime.Yet Larson certainly does not want to keep driving in NASCAR till he reaches the age of 48 as Harvick did.

“I think I’m different than others,” said the 2021 Cup Series champion. “Kevin (Harvick); he’s retiring maybe from full-time racing, but he’s got a plan to go in the booth and all that.” It is safe to say that very few drivers in NASCAR continue driving full-time at the Cup level for as long as Kevin Harvick did.

In an interesting revelation, Larson explained that it is not the drivers who want to be done by the age of 42. “I just think they got kind of pushed out of the sport a little bit with young drivers coming up who could be paid a lot less than what they are making,” he added.

It goes without saying that Kyle Larson is a versatile genius. His driving prowess extends beyond the boundaries of NASCAR and seeps into the dirt tracks.

On that note, he spilled light on what he wants to do while he is in his prime.

Kyle Larson on his plans for the future

Having driven in the Cup Series for over a decade, Kyle Larson has his vision set on another seven or eight years in the topmost tier of NASCAR’s national racing series. By then, he wants to earn a good amount of money and set himself up for a comfortable life.

Larson hopes to be still in his prime by then. He intends to compete in premier dirt series championships after he is done with NASCAR. By then, he also hopes that his High Limit Sprint Car Series will take off by then, and if it does, he will also try to win a championship there.

“What’s important to me is still getting to try to accomplish some big things while having the time to do it down the road while I’m still close to my prime,” he said.

Following that, he also expressed his desire to race in the Big Late Model Series.

