Mark Martin Drops Huge Update on Much-Speculated Media Move

Mark Martin spent a major part of the 2025 season campaigning for the demand to make substantial changes to the Cup Series playoff format and his efforts have led him to become a voice of the fans. He is now preparing to take the next step in this journey by beginning his own weekly podcast on Kenny Wallace Media.

Martin revealed during a conversation with Charlie Manlow that his son, Matt, would be joining him on the podcast and that they would be discussing a wide range of NASCAR-related topics. He said, “We are going to do a lot differently than a lot of the podcasts out there. We are going to be talking about old stories, old racing, and historical stuff.”

There are going to be some guests on the show as well, and the father-son duo will be talking about their book and other current events as well. Why now? The Martins have been discussing the idea for the past several years. Now that the antitrust lawsuit is settled and everything is going back to order, they believe now is the right time.

Martin continued, “We’ve got a lot of things coming up in 2026. I expect a lot of changes. I am expecting a turn in the right direction for the classic race fans. Those are the ones that I’ve been fighting for.” He also thinks that a lot more people are interested in the technical aspects behind the race car, and considers himself to be a savant at it.

The fans would receive fantastic knowledge from him on this front, if nothing else.

What Matt Martin brings to the table

Much like many of the star kids out there, Matt began his racing career in quarter midgets at the age of seven. He raced in Bandoleros and Legend cars, earning himself the nickname “Little Intimidator.” In 2003, he created history by signing a driver development contract with Ford Motor Company and becoming the youngest lad in the blue oval family.

In 2010, when he was 19 years old, he joined Hendrick Motorsports as an intern. But he appears to have lost his interest in a professional racing career since then. But what he has become an expert in is the historical stuff. Mark said, “Matt’s the architect of this. He knows all the stories because we have been through all the stuff in the book.”

“He knows what to tee up. He also knows what fans like and what they like to hear.” This is an exciting development for both the Martins and the fans.