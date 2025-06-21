Mark Martin Hails Stock Car Racing’s “Greatest Asset” Dale Earnhardt Jr., Gives Take on Carson Hocevar’s Recent Troubles

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin, waves to the crowd Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Madison International Speedway in Town of Rutland, Wisconsin. © Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s candid opinions on NASCAR have long commanded the respect of seasoned veterans and rising talents alike. His voice carries weight, often breathing life back into forgotten gems like North Wilkesboro. So when he draws a comparison, especially one that touches the legacy of his father, people sit up and listen.

Advertisement

That’s precisely what unfolded when he recently likened Carson Hocevar to a version of Dale Earnhardt himself. And it appears Mark Martin is singing from the same hymn sheet.

But before jumping onto Hocevar’s topic, Martin gave a glimpse into why Dale Jr.’s opinions matter so much. In a recent exchange with Kenny Wallace, Martin didn’t mince words about Junior’s contributions.

“Dale Jr. is the greatest asset stock car racing has probably ever had in history. Right now, what he’s doing for the sport is immeasurable. And he I’m going to tell you something. I have an idea of how hard he works at it. This stuff isn’t coming easy. Dale Jr. is working his guts out to make stock car racing better and make it great. So kudos to Junior.”

Turning the spotlight on Hocevar, whose name has surfaced time and again for both his flair and fiery antics, Martin backed Dale Jr.’s assessment. “As far as Hocevar goes, he’s (Dale Jr.) right. I mean, we need Hocevar to continue being a rocket ship, and we need him to bounce off of people and stuff.”

Martin added that NASCAR could use a little more edge from Ross Chastain, too, drawing parallels to the polarizing aura Dale Earnhardt once wielded. The sport, he argued, thrives on figures who pick up rivalries, drivers fans either fiercely support or openly jeer. That emotional charge, he said, fuels passion and keeps the grandstands alive.

Kyle Petty likens Hocevar to Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Kyle Petty also echoed Dale Jr.’s praise for Carson Hocevar during his appearance on Fast Talk on the Performance Racing Network, drawing a bold parallel to one of the sport’s legends.

He pointed out the irony in seeing Amazon Prime’s broadcast criticize Hocevar’s aggressive style when, in fact, that was precisely the brand Dale Earnhardt built his legacy on.

“He (Dale Sr.) came in with his roughness and gruffness and his raw talent, and he changed the sport. And that’s what Carson’s doing in a certain way, is he’s changing that top group of drivers on how they’re going to have to race.”

Petty prefaced his take by reminding listeners that this is nothing new in racing. When a driver rises from obscurity and suddenly finds himself mixing it up with the frontrunners, it tends to ruffle feathers.

According to him, those accustomed to setting the pace rarely welcome fresh competition with open arms. The frustration, he said, often spills over when a new name starts stealing their thunder at the sharp end of the grid.