“Speed Comes From the Race Shop”: Kyle Busch Says Leadership, Not Experience, Will Drive Success With Jim Pohlman

Aug 9, 2025; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch stands on pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. | Credits- Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Richard Childress Racing’s announcement of Jim Pohlman as Kyle Busch’s new crew chief for the No. 8 team has set tongues swishing across the NASCAR garage. While Pohlman’s work experience includes a stint as RCR’s head of research and development, a successful run with Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier, and 20 Cup Series races under his belt, none in the Next Gen era, fans and insiders alike are split over how this move might shake out for Busch.

Advertisement

Randall Burnett’s long Cup tenure had failed to reignite Busch’s winning spark over the past two seasons. Now, with RCR tapping a crew chief still untested in Next Gen competition, questions are coming for them from all sides.

When pressed on the matter during a media scrum ahead of Talladega on Sunday, Busch explained that leadership, not experience, will be the deciding factor in their success.

“I think speed comes from the race shop. It starts there. It doesn’t happen at the racetrack,” said Busch. “Crew chief driver relationships now with 25 minutes of practice is pretty much just trying to dial in your balance and make it as good as you can, make the right adjustments going into qualify and to qualify good, and then make the right adjustments for the first run of the race.”

“So, you come out of the gate strong in that, it seems like those were probably areas in which we’ve not as not been as strong as we’d like. If you look to every single race, we get better and better and better throughout, and we’re finally okay in the third stage, but it’s too late. So, it’s just about making the right educated decisions with the squiggly lines on the computer,” the Richard Childress driver continued.

.@KyleBusch on Jim Pohlman as crew chief & @SamanthaBusch working to make IVF more affordable for the average American. #NASCAR Presenting Partner: Billy’s Tequila (https://t.co/aO4VRyyJBA) PROMO CODE: RACE pic.twitter.com/7ZQ7pksiAC — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) October 18, 2025

Skepticism is natural. But Pohlman’s recent track record leaves little doubt about his capabilities. His partnership with Allgaier at JR Motorsports’ No. 7 team hit the ground running, bagging up nine wins, a Championship 4 appearance in their first year together, and a 2024 title that delivered Allgaier his long-awaited championship.

Allgaier has already qualified for the Championship 4 race at Phoenix on November 1, keeping their championship run alive as Pohlman prepares to pass the baton and return to the Cup Series in 2026. With his proven knack for turning potential into performance, RCR’s gamble might just pay off in spades.