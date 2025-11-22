Meet Ross Chastain’s New Girlfriend Jordyn Mallory — A Country Music Twist After His Erika Anne Turner Era

Time crunch? Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

Professionally, Ross Chastain is already charting a new course heading into next season. Trackhouse Racing announced that Brandon McSwain will take over as crew chief on the No. 1 Chevrolet ZL1, replacing Phil Surgen. His changes, however, extend well beyond the pit box. Off the track, Chastain hard-launched his relationship with country singer Jordyn Mallory after the two shared photos together on Instagram.

The Trackhouse driver posted snapshots from his night in Phoenix, while Mallory uploaded a series of images of the couple in different settings, including a recent Tennessee Titans game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In her Instagram caption, she wrote, “NASCAR Awards so proud of you @rosschastain.” Chastain’s own team joined the buzz, commenting “Hard launch” on his post, adding fuel to the widespread reaction. Mallory, who appeared on FOX’s “Farmer Wants a Wife,” stepped into the spotlight again with the reveal.

How long the pair have been dating remains unknown, just as the start of Chastain’s previous relationship with model and beauty pageant contestant Erika Anne Turner was never made public.

Chastain has rarely opened the door to his personal life, but when he brought Turner to the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at Nashville’s Music City Center, the relationship became official. No clear timeline exists for when Chastain and Turner parted ways, though they were still seen together at events as recently as 2024.

Chastain’s public debut with Mallory now suggests the separation happened sometime this year or perhaps late last year-end.

Mallory is currently working on the latest season of “Farmer Wants a Wife” on Fox, but her path in music began long before reality television. She started singing in church as a child, learning old gospel tunes from her grandmother before discovering LeAnn Rimes and developing a love for yodeling.

A family vacation to Nashville when she was nine sparked her determination to pursue singing seriously. Originally from Okolona, Mississippi, she grew up surrounded by country culture, which shaped her musical identity.

She writes across genres, but she admits her artistry sits firmly in country music. Mallory said it has always been where her heart belongs and that she has a soft spot for a sad country song.

The No. 1 Trackhouse Racing driver, meanwhile, aims to regain his footing next season after a year that delivered highs but ultimately fell short of his playoff ambitions. He secured a postseason berth with his Coca-Cola 600 win at Charlotte Motor Speedway but failed to advance past the Round of 12, closing out the year in P10.