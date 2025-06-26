“Momma Definitely Has Her Hands Full”: NASCAR Fans Crack Up as Kevin Harvick and Son Keelan Trade Jabs Ahead of Upcoming Race

Although Kevin Harvick stepped away from full-time NASCAR racing, he remains deeply invested in the sport as a dedicated racing father, a prominent NASCAR on FOX analyst, and host of the weekly podcast Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, where he weighs in on the sport’s pressing narratives. Recently, the spotlight shifted to his 12-year-old son, Keelan Harvick. He claimed his first victory in a full-bodied Late Model car by winning a CARS Tour West race at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, notably outperforming his father at his own track.

As Round 2 of the Spears CARS Tour West approaches at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington, on June 28, 2025, the father-son duo has already begun exchanging playful barbs ahead of their next 150-lap rematch.

In a lighthearted video shared by the official FloRacing X handle, the pair took turns interviewing each other, standing side by side as the caption read, “The trash talk is well underway as @KeelanHarvick and @KevinHarvick prepare to square off in the second round of the #HarvickCup on Saturday at @EVGSpeedway.”

Keelan opened the exchange by holding the mic and asking, “All right, Dad, so you’re gonna let me beat you again?” Harvick replied, “Well, in the results you beat me, but I feel like now we’re going to even playing field. I haven’t been there since about 1999. It’s Evergreen, Washington.” Before he could finish, Keelan cut in sharply, “In a different century,” catching his father off guard with the jab.

Stunned by the quick retort, Harvick fired back, “I think going to Evergreen, it’s a track that is very unique, it’s big, it’s flat, it’s rough, and you have to save the tire, so you’re cooked.” Unfazed, Keelan quipped back, “I don’t know. You got the talking part done.”

Harvick suggested that despite the outcome, he had the upper hand on the racetrack during their last duel. But Keelan promptly shut it down with, “What do the results say?”‘

Later, Harvick joked about post-race plans, saying, “We could drive to Calgary, I guess. That Calgary, that’s in Canada. But I think we will definitely spend some time exploring after I get done waxing you on Saturday and Sunday.” Keelan, calm as ever, replied, “I don’t know. We’ll have to see.”

Fans were quick to embrace the spirited banter between the two. One viewer commented, “Kevin saw Kevin in his son’s smack talk and it shook him.” Another wrote, “I absolutely love it. I would love to see those two race against each other here closer in North Carolina.”

A third added, “Keelan coming on strong with the smack talk. Momma definitely has her hands full in that house.” Meanwhile, a Canadian fan extended an invitation, writing, “Come to Calgary Boys!”

As the Harvicks prepare to square off once again in the Late Model ranks, all eyes will be on Evergreen to see whether the seasoned champion or the rising star gains the upper hand in their ongoing family rivalry.