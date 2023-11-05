HomeSearch

Why Christopher Bell or William Byron Winning a Cup Title Will Also Mean a Victory for Kyle Busch

|Published November 05, 2023

Sep 24, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during driver introductions before the AutoTrader EcoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the years of Kyle Busch Motorsports’ existence in the sport, there have been several talented drivers who have eventually made it to the NASCAR Cup Series. His recently sold-off team has often proven to be a stepping stone toward greatness for many.

Even looking at the current championship four drivers, two of them have a history with Busch’s former organization. One of them is Christopher Bell who races for Joe Gibbs Racing and the second is William Byron who runs for Hendrick Motorsports.

Hence, heading into the championship weekend, despite not being a part of the title fight, Busch would be happy to have either one of the two win the race on Sunday. After all, it would be a continuation of the Kyle Busch Motorsport team’s legacy in one way or the other.

Recently, while speaking with the members of the media while at Phoenix Raceway, the two-time Cup Series champion reflected on his former team regarding the number of careers he helped launch over the years.

Kyle Busch explains how KBM’s legacy is there for all to see

Busch responded, “I mean, that’s been a huge, huge added bonus to it. Being as successful as we’ve been with a lot of great people is the drivers that we’ve helped through there. And now, there’s a couple of them racing for a championship that have come out of KBM in the cup series this year.”

“So, feel good about all that. I mean, obviously, it’s been really cool. It’s been a great ride. It’s been a lot of fun,” added Busch.

Busch further explained how it was his desire for his former team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, to expand and compete with top teams like Hendrick, Penske, and Gibbs. However, he acknowledged the financial challenges of establishing a Cup Program, stating that one would need to be a billionaire in today’s world to achieve such a feat.

