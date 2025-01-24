“My Doctor Was Really Proud”: Holly Cain Shares Health Update One Year After Heartbreaking Announcement

Longtime motorsports writer Holly Cain had just begun her second cancer battle at around this time last year. She spent the previous several months undergoing chemotherapy, amongst other treatments and is now in a healthy form. She recently provided a positive update on her journey while speaking with former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace on his YouTube show.

Cain said, “My health is pretty good. My doctor was really proud. My lab work still isn’t perfect. But I am not perfect. If it were perfect, I’d think something was wrong. I have never been perfect in my life about anything. So. But, I am healing up. I missed about six or seven months of last year going to Chemotherapy and radiation for cancer.”

The “@Kenny_Wallace Conversation” with @_HollyCain is up now on the Kenny Wallace YouTube channel & @DirtyMoMedia podcast! Holly beat cancer twice & has covered #NASCAR & motorsports for 30+ years! Brought to you by @JEGSPerformance! pic.twitter.com/PQzDbC8zyF — The Kenny Wallace Show (@KWallaceShow) January 23, 2025

She continued to admit that things were a tad bit harder to deal with than when she was diagnosed with cancer for the first time in 2014. However, the writer has been extremely optimistic in providing regular updates about her state through X (formerly Twitter). She reiterated to Wallace that she wouldn’t lose a shred of positivity.

Cain is an award-winning writer who has covered motorsports for over three decades. A veteran in her field, she won the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award in 2015. She has also won the Henry McLemore Motorsports Press Award and the Bob Russo Founders Award. Notably, she was the first woman to win the latter.

Cain’s first battle with cancer

Cain was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2014. With two young children at home, she was naturally shaken when she received the report from her doctor. She said to NASCAR.com then, “On Wednesday, July 2, the day before I left to cover the Daytona race, I received the full diagnosis.”

“I had advanced-stage breast cancer and faced an aggressive — honestly, frightening — treatment plan. But the scope, gravity, and magnitude didn’t immediately set in. I didn’t even cry. I didn’t know what had hit me.” Fortunately, she had it to go through the fight and beat it. From Danica Patrick to Clint Bowyer, many icons held her hands through it all.

Instead of looking at her children as a weakness, she used them to reinforce her heart and overcome the disease several months later. It was for her unbreakable spirit and will to carry on that she received the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award. Currently 56 years old, she serves as a strong role model for women looking to break through into NASCAR and other motorsports.