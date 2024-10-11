“My Professors Recognize Me..”: How Rising NASCAR Star Layne Riggs Balances Racing with the Classroom Grind

NASCAR rookie Layne Riggs isn’t just racing to victory on the track — he’s racing against deadlines in the classroom too. At 22, Riggs is living a double life, juggling his rising career in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series while working toward an engineering degree at UNC Charlotte.

While most students spend weekends studying, Riggs spends his at the racetrack, notching wins. He’s made an impressive debut in his first full-time season, notching back-to-back victories at both the Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway.

He said the challenges of impressing both racing fans and professors are tough: “You have to dedicate yourself because engineering homework is not something you can quickly spit out in 30 minutes.”

Riggs was born into the racing world, following in the footsteps of his father, former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs. He began his career at the age of 10 in Limited Sportsman. By 14, Riggs was already competing in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour. He steadily navigated his way through smaller series, eventually making the jump to the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series and later to the Truck and Xfinity Series.

In 2023, alongside his truck career, Riggs made three starts in the Xfinity Series, securing finishes of 19th at Texas, 10th at Las Vegas, and 11th at Martinsville. While continuing to carve out his path in NASCAR, Riggs has also been committed to securing a strong educational foundation for his future.

‘‘I’m in the classroom on weekends so I focus on studies the rest of the week’

As a motorsports engineering major at UNC Charlotte, Riggs is currently in his final year.

He explained that his racing schedule forces him to make the most of his time: “I will be at a racetrack all day Friday or Saturday, so I put in the work the rest of the week to grind and stay focused.”

Riggs is unusual in the NASCAR world as “only a few drivers follow through with college,” he noted.

Riggs paid tribute to his professors and fellow students for their encouragement. “My professors recognize me, call me out in class, and give me props for the wins that I’ve had. It’s awesome to get recognized for the accomplishments that I’m making outside of school.” He added that at the same time what he likes at UNC is he “can be just another student here and do the same thing as everybody around me.

Riggs, who pilots the #38 truck for Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series, celebrated his first series win at The Milwaukee Mile.

A painful victory: ‘I was celebrating so hard I dislocated my shoulder’

But his enthusiasm took a painful turn. Riggs climbed onto the roof of his #38 Ford F-150 and began jumping up and down. While fist-pumping, he dislocated his shoulder and his teammates had to help him down from the truck. They were able to pop his shoulder back into place.

In a post-race interview, Riggs said, “Yeah, I dislocated my shoulder I was celebrating so hard. It hurts, but it was worth it. It’s not the first time it’s happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down.” Riggs is set to race next at Homestead on October 26. It will be the second race of the Round of 8 in the Truck Series.

While speeding toward NASCAR success, Riggs underlines that he values education and is focused on giving himself options for the future. “Ever since I started high school as a freshman and the racing was picking up, I was doing well. But at the same time, until you get that big break, you’re never guaranteed anything,” said Riggs.

“I started at UNC Charlotte and was headbound to get my engineering degree. I want to get my degree and focus forward,” he said.

After completing his final three elective courses, Riggs will graduate in December.

He praised UNC Charlotte for allowing him to pursue his twin passions: racing and engineering. Big credit, though, must also go to Riggs for his hard work, time management, and commitment that have made it all possible.