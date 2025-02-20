“My Suit, Shoes, Everything Is Inside!”: How Jimmie Johnson Nearly Missed the 2025 Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson had an excellent outing last Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway. He finished the Daytona 500 in third place driving the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE that was themed based on sketches by the four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal. The basketball icon was also a part-sponsor for Johnson’s ride.

In a recent interview, the former Cup Series champion revealed why he did not wear O’Neal’s fire suit during the race. Following the rain delay that came moments after the race officially began, he’d gone back to his motorhome and changed into his regular clothes under the impression that the green flag wouldn’t be waved for some time.

However, he was in for a surprise. He narrated, “I hear over the loudspeakers, ‘Drivers! To your cars.’ So, I was like, ‘Boy! I gotta go!’ I go to the door to get back on the bus, and the door handle won’t operate. My suit, shoes, everything is inside! So I hoof it into the garage area and pull out one of my traditional Carvana fire suits and throw it on. That’s what I wore.”

The whole fiasco delayed him getting to his car. Fortunately, the race officials did not make a big deal out of it. Johnson resumed the competition and produced his best result in the Great American Race since 2013 when he won it. O’Neal did not seem disappointed with him wearing a different fire suit, writing, “Congrats @JimmieJohnson on the big race.” on Instagram.

Johnson leads the best result in the history of Legacy Motor Club

2025 is Johnson’s first year as the majority owner of Legacy Motor Club. He joined the ownership group towards the end of 2022 and has transformed the team greatly in the time since.

The one key issue that remained throughout last season was the lack of results from drivers. None, including Johnson, had been able to put up good finishes.

In a stark turnaround, the inaugural race of the ongoing season ended up being a perfect points day. John-Hunter Nemechek came home in fifth place, and Erik Jones finished 12th.

The combined average of the team stood at an all-time high of 6.67. Naturally, these numbers have created a strong field of optimism heading to Atlanta this Sunday.

Johnson will not be driving but will be behind the efforts of the other drivers. He said in Daytona, “The pride that I have in this resolve and the pride I have in this company, knowing what we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on, I am so satisfied, so happy right now.” The team will strive to keep its top man in this same energy level after the visit to Atlanta.