Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski’s Teams Highlight NASCAR Cup Organizations Enduring Longest Winless Streaks

Both Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Jimmie Johnson, and RFK Racing, led by Brad Keselowski, have found themselves stuck in a prolonged performance lull, with results refusing to match ambition. For Legacy Motor Club, the road has been particularly uneven. LMC officially took shape in 2021, with Johnson stepping into an ownership role in 2022. That same year marked the team’s NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Cup Series.

While the high expectations from the team briefly materialized later in the season, when Erik Jones delivered the organization’s lone victory to date by taking the No. 43 Chevrolet to Victory Lane in the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, they could not continue the momentum.

Since that breakthrough, Legacy Motor Club has endured a punishing dry spell. The team has now gone 117 consecutive Cup Series races without a win. Still, the story has not been entirely bleak.

In the most recent season, both Legacy Motor Club entries produced a statement performance at Darlington, where each driver finished inside the top five. While the win column remained untouched, those results suggested progress, proving that the organization has not been treading water despite the numbers.

RFK Racing has experienced a similarly turbulent cycle. The team showed flashes of revival in the 2023 NASCAR Cup season, when Chris Buescher bagged three regular-season wins, even as Keselowski himself went winless. Momentum appeared to build in 2024, with Keselowski earning a win at Darlington and Buescher following suit at Watkins Glen.

Yet that upward trend stalled again in 2025. Despite expanding to three full-time entries, RFK Racing failed to score a victory, leaving the organization winless once more.

By the close of the 2025 season, RFK Racing had gone 44 NASCAR Cup races without a driver reaching Victory Lane. Buescher concluded the year in 17th place in the standings, while Keselowski finished 20th.

Several other organizations have also been trapped in extended winless stretches. Hyak Motorsports has gone 41 races without a victory, while Kaulig Racing has endured a 76-race drought, despite fielding two full-time drivers since 2023 and welcoming back its most successful driver, A.J. Allmendinger.

Front Row Motorsports has not celebrated a win in 84 races. Following the departure of Michael McDowell after the 2024 season, the team reshuffled its lineup, moving Todd Gilliland to the #34, placing returning Zane Smith in the #38, and adding a third entry with Noah Gragson in the No. 4. Consistency, however, remained elusive, and the organization missed Victory Lane for a second consecutive year.

Finally, Spire Motorsports has also struggled to translate investment into wins. Despite adding drivers such as Carson Hocevar and McDowell, the team has not returned to Victory Lane since Justin Haley claimed the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

That remains Spire’s only NASCAR Cup Series win across 252 starts, with 234 races passing since that night, even as the organization has found more success in the Truck Series, where it has collected nine victories.