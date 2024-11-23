NASCAR 101: Everything You Need to Know About the Whelen Modified Tour’s Open-Wheeled Stock Cars

LOUDON, NH – JULY 16: Anthony Nocella ( 92 Nocella Paving K+D Associates, Air Gas Modified), Eric Goodale ( 58 GAF Roofing Modified), and Kyle Bonsignore ( 22 Chalew Performance MTT Muns Auto Modified) in turn 4 during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Whelen Modified Tour Whelen Manufactured in America 100 race on July 16, 2022 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.(Photo by Malcolm Hope Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Whelen Manufactured in America 100 Icon100200220716010

Despite being one of the most prominent racing series globally, there are many common misconceptions about NASCAR. For instance, many people believe that the term ‘NASCAR’ is the name of the formula under which the Cup Series races. Well, that’s not the case. While American Stock Car racing is sanctioned by the body called NASCAR, there are many series and categories that operate under the banner.

One of the oldest and long-standing types of Stock Car racing that exists in the USA is the ‘modified-spec’ Whelen Modified Tour. But what is this format of racing exactly, and why is it one of the most inventive yet raw forms of Stock Car racing?

Thinking about NASCAR, people always picture the roaring Ford Mustangs and Chevy Camaros. However, the modified tour has added a twist to this concept — almost making it akin to a hybrid between NASCAR and Formula 1. In its current form, the Whelen Modified Tour runs open-wheel Stock Cars.

MONUMENTAL!@JBonsignore wins his 4️⃣3️⃣rd career #NWMT race today at Thompson and is now alone in third on the all-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour win list! pic.twitter.com/7TVqHEatfG — NASCAR Regional (@NASCARRegional) October 13, 2024

Found mainly in the Southern and Northeastern parts of the States, this series has been prevalent since the 1940s. One of the biggest selling points of this formula is the distinctive open-wheel look of the cars. What this means is that all four tires do not have any fenders and are completely exposed.

Diving into the meat and bones of these mean racing machines, the fans can find the highest power-to-weight ratios here — out of all NASCAR series. With a regulated output of around 650 horsepower, they weigh almost 1,000 pounds less than Cup Series cars — racking the scales up to 2,610 pounds.

These cars are raced specifically in NASCAR’s modified division under the Whelen banner. On larger tracks like New Hampshire, they are mandated to run restrictor plates between their carburetors and intake manifolds.

Lastly, a bit more trivia on these modified cars as against the Cup Series cars. Their dimensions differ largely, too. These cars — owing to their open-wheel formula — are 11 inches shorter and 23 inches wider than a Cup Series car.