NASCAR All-Star Weather Forecast: Can rain play spoilsport at North Wilkesboro this weekend?

The world of NASCAR centers around North Wilkesboro this weekend with the All-Star race and a Truck Series points race scheduled to go down. Preparations have been on the swing for several months now but all the hard work could end up not seeing the desired results as rain threatens to severely limit the races. Hours to go before cars take to the field, here is the latest weather forecast.

According to weather.com and other reports, the average chance of rain on Sunday is currently at 60%. The threat is expected to decrease as the day progresses and halt at 20% in the evening, when the All-Star race is scheduled to start. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 71 degree and fall to the 60s during the race. Widely scattered thunderstorms can be experienced throughout the day.

Friday and Saturday are in a much worse state with a considerably higher chance of rain and storm. The chances of rain on Friday are 50% (Day) and 70% (Night). Numerous thunderstorms are expected on Saturday with gusty winds and hail. Though a little bit of sunshine can be witnessed on each day, fans would be better off bringing their umbrellas to the short track.

The schedule for the rain-threatened weekend in North Wilkesboro

The main event of the weekend, the All-Star race, is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday. Fortunately, this is the hour of the weekend in which the least rain is expected. But the other contests preceding the race might not be so lucky to run uninterrupted. The All-Star Open will be held at 5:30 p.m. when the chance of rain is 40% according to CW39 Houston.

The Truck Series qualifying session is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. on Saturday. The main Truck race will be at 1:30 p.m. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s during this period with a 80% shot at rain. The All-Star Heat races will take place in the early evening on the same day when showers remain possible.

On Friday, practice and qualifying for the All-Star Open will be underway at 4:35 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. respectively. At 6:20 p.m, the Pit Crew Challenge will go down. With rain remaining a possibility throughout the weekend, the clouds will play a major factor in deciding who comes out of the ‘Boros with the $1 million prize money.