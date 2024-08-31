NASCAR Darlington Betting Odds: Top Picks Ahead of Final Regular Season Race This Sunday

There’s a lot at stake going into this Sunday’s Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway. Some drivers will be racing to get into the 2024 playoffs while others will battle for the regular season championship. Tyler Reddick has a 17-point lead at the top of the table and should be able to clinch the championship if nothing goes wrong for the 23XI Racing star. That’s what the bookies also believe. As per CBS Sports, Reddick has the best odds to claim the victory at NASCAR’s toughest track during the final race before the postseason starts.

The 23XI Racing star sits atop the odds table with 21-4 chances of winning in his favor. He might have suffered a DNF in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 but finished in the top 10 in each of the six races before that. Reddick has been an impressively consistent run during the past several weeks. He will be hoping to bring the same form this Sunday ahead of the 500-mile-long regular season decider, a race that he would love to win.

The boys are back in town 🤗 pic.twitter.com/3KeaotKVse — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) August 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson sits second on the regular season championship table and also on the odds table to win at Darlington with 21-4 chances of victory as well. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has more wins than anyone so far this season and will be hoping to win the regular season championship as well. His last race victory came at the famed Brickyard while Reddick last won in Michigan.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin also has 21-4 odds in his favor and sits in third place on the points table. After being handed a 75-point deduction, he will be desperate to get a win under his belt before the playoffs begin. Brad Keselowski sits in fourth place with 17-2 chances of a win while William Byron completes the list of top five drivers most likely to win with 10-1 odds to his name.

The story of the 2024 Southern 500 will also be about the drivers hoping to make the playoffs. Chris Buescher currently sits in 16th place on the table but his playoff place is not yet confirmed. Bubba Wallace is right behind him, 21 points below the cutline followed by Ross Chastain, 27 points behind.

Out of these three, the Trackhouse Racing star and the RFK Racing driver have the best chance of winning with 18-1 odds. Wallace is not too far behind as his odds of winning are 20-1. Anything can happen with these three but it seems like Buescher has the advantage on paper. No matter who goes through, it will certainly be an interesting battle for the final playoff place.