NASCAR Daytona 500 Prize Money: How Much Will the Drivers Make?

The 67th edition of the Daytona 500 is set to go down at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend. Drivers will compete against each other to etch their name on the iconic Harley J. Earl trophy and in history forever. An added incentive to reach victory lane lies in the $30 million prize money that the promotion has announced to distribute.

Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass revealed through his X handle that the purse size for the Great American Race is $30,331,250. The Xfinity Series season opener is tagged with a $3,762,952 purse, and the Truck Series opener with a $1,262,900 purse. The amount for the Cup Series race is almost $2 million higher than what was awarded in 2024.

Purses for Daytona weekend (Daytona 500 purse would include duels) and includes all payouts, all positions, plus charter payouts in Cup for competing and past two years points finish: Cup: $30,331,250 Xfinity: $3,762,952 Truck: $1,262,900 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 11, 2025

Interestingly, this is the highest prize money that the Daytona 500 has featured in its history which began in 1959. The first driver to end up victorious in the Daytona 500 was Lee Petty. He received 36% of the $53,050 purse for his achievement. The winner for this edition won’t be receiving such a huge share but is expected to receive 10% of the overall prize.

An unfortunate fact is that the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series have still not become financially attractive battlegrounds. There is little change from last year’s numbers as the lower tiers accompany the Cup Series to the World Center of Racing. Nevertheless, teams across all series must win their respective season openers.

Could weather play Spoilsport in the 67th Daytona 500?

The clouds above Central Florida love playing hide and seek, particularly in the winter months. NASCAR Cup Series drivers and fans, who come together every year for the Daytona 500, are only too familiar with this. The 67th edition of the race will face the same problem as its earlier versions, with preliminary reports not showing a lot of promise.

The 2025 Daytona 500 has been scheduled to be underway at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. Live TV coverage on Fox Sports will begin at 2:00 p.m. Weather forecasters predict a cold front to land in Daytona Beach on that day. The National Weather Service forecasts a 50 percent chance of daytime rain in the area as well.

Winds could flow at speeds as high as 30 miles per hour. The brighter news is that Sunday night is a more promising time, with the National Weather Service expecting only partly cloudy skies. The Weather Channel has reported a 60% chance of rain as well. Rain delays are nothing new, but fans better pray to the racing gods that the event isn’t delayed too much if it is.