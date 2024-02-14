NASCAR Daytona 500: What Are the Bluegreen Vacations Duels?

The Daytona 500 differs from other NASCAR races in its qualifying format. The tradition includes a “Speedweek”, which includes a single-car qualifying event and a pair of short races to help set the field for the main race. These races that were earlier called Twin 125s are now known by the name of “Bluegreen Vacations Duels”.

The main purpose of the Duels is to determine the starting line-up for the Daytona 500. Each of the Duels in 2024 will be 60 laps and they will help decide positions 3 to 40 for the main race.

The front row will be set based on the single-car qualifying that precedes the Duels. The same will also segregate drivers into the two Duel pools based on their positions on the speed chart. The finishing order from the first Duel will make up the inside row for the 500 and the second, the outside. The top 10 finishers in each Duel will be rewarded points that count toward the regular season.

For the upcoming race, the first Duel is set to take place on February 15 (Thursday) at 7 p.m. ET. The second Duel is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. on the same day. The main race will then take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, after practice runs on Friday and Saturday. All the events can be caught live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How helpful are the Duels in deciding the outcome of the Daytona 500?

In the 65 years that Daytona 500s have been held, there have been 128 Duel Races (1968, Rain caused cancellation). Of all the drivers who have emerged a winner in these Duels, only 9 have gone on to win the weekend’s main race. Not very good odds, one must admit. Bill Elliott (1985), Dale Earnhardt (1998), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2004), and Cale Yarborough find their names on this rather short list.

Yarborough holds the distinction of being the only driver to win both Duel and the main race on two occasions (1977 and 1984). Coming to the question of who has won the Duels the most regardless of the result on Sunday, the answer is The Intimidator. Earnhardt won one of the Duels a staggering 12 times, including a 10-year consecutive run beginning in 1990.