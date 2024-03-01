mobile app bar

“I’m Much Happier”: Lewis Hamilton Gives His Verdict on W15 After It Shows ‘Incredible Pace’ in Bahrain

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I’m Much Happier”: Lewis Hamilton Gives His Verdict on W15 After It Shows ‘Incredible Pace’ in Bahrain

Credits: Imago

Lewis Hamilton gave his feedback on Mercedes’ new car- the W15, after the 2024 season officially got underway this Thursday. While all the teams were running different programs during FP1 and FP2, a relative pecking order could be seen. Among them, Hamilton was glad to see himself in the favorable lot.

In FP2, Hamilton bagged P1 with a lap time of 1.30.374 on the soft compound tires. His teammate George Russell finished second much to the delight of the entire Mercedes fanbase. After the sessions, Hamilton said (as quoted on X) “I’m much happier with the car this year.”

The 39-year-old noticed much needed improvements on the W15. He made several suggestions over the last two years to make the W13 and W14 better, but they were ignored. Notably, Hamilton wanted to reposition the cockpit in the car, and finally, the Silver Arrows listened. He said that the W15 feels like “a race car for once” after the troubles he endured with the W13 and W14.

While the car itself is a massive step forward for the team in terms of both comfort and performance, the seven-time world champion has the caliber to drive the wheels off of it and maximize the results for himself and the team. This is important for Hamilton, because he spent the last two seasons win-less.

Is Lewis Hamilton going to fight for the 2024 F1 title?

It may be too early to predict whether Hamilton can compete for the world title or not. However, the results on the first day of running has really added a layer of intrigue. That being said, during qualifying tomorrow, the sandbags will be finally off, and the proper pecking order could be on display.

The likes of Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin seem to still be fiddling around with engine modes and fuel loads to mask their performance. Hence, it could very well be a very tight sharp end of the field. On the other hand, Red Bull, despite their lukewarm Friday, seem to have great race pace as computed from their long runs.

Thursday’s running proved that Mercedes have made progress over the winter-break. But their fans will be cautiously optimistic, because if Red Bull and the others are truly sandbagging, it is unclear where the Brackley-based outfit ranks.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these