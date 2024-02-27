NASCAR Deep Dive: How Perfect Risk vs Reward Paid off at Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 25: The cars of Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing Freeway Insurance Chevrolet, Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Cheddar s Scratch Kitchens Chevrolet and Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske BodyArmor Zero Sugar Ford cross the finish line during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 25, 2024 at Atlanta motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402251880400

Before the construction trucks rolled in to repave the Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022, Marcus Smith [CEO, Speedway Motorsports Inc.] said, “Atlanta will be unlike any other mile-and-a-half track on the circuit.” In just five Cup Series races since his words have been proven to be beyond right.

Last weekend churned out one of the most enthralling races that NASCAR fans have experienced in a long time. The main reason behind the success was the unconventional style of superspeedway racing that the repave incorporated on the intermediate track. Talking about the same on NBC, former crew chief Steve Letarte threw light on how Smith’s work has created a unique racing approach.

He said, “I think Marcus and SMI created something at Atlanta which is really kind of a risk versus reward and that’s from both behind the wheel and from on top of the pit box.” He continued, “These cars could easily be set up to run around here wide open, no problem. But then you’re just not fast enough. So the next guy daringly takes downforce off and daringly reduces drag in his race car and now, you have to chase him.”

Letarte believes that the edge between speed and control that the drivers had to travel on was what made the entire 400 miles on Sunday very interesting to watch. Despite highly advanced tech fuelling realistic simulations, traffic-induced wrecks on tracks are something that cannot be forecasted. And that aids in making car control in Atlanta a more grueling affair for drivers.

“A haunted house”: What was it like to race in the 1.54-mile Atlanta track?

The cockpit perspective in the Atlanta Motor Speedway is best reflected by Todd Gilliland’s words to his crew during the race. He radioed while heading into a caution, “It’s like going to a haunted house. It’s fun but I’m scared for my life.” The driver had one of his best outings in recent times by leading 58 of the 260 laps. However, he was only able to garner a 26th-place finish at sundown.

The thrill and uncertainty that drivers felt whilst speeding at the track was nothing but intentional from the men-in-suits. Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s senior vice president of operations confirmed their ambitions before the repaved track’s first race, “We ran the numbers, and the track we had designed replicated superspeedway racing.”

While the steep banks and narrow surface do help replicate superspeedway racing, the shorter track makes car control that much of a larger challenge. However, both officials and veterans like Letarte believe that could get easier for drivers as the track ages. NASCAR will return to Atlanta in September for the Quaker State 400.