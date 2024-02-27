NASCAR Deep Dive: How Perfect Risk vs Reward Paid off at Atlanta

Before the construction trucks rolled in to repave the Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022, Marcus Smith [CEO, Speedway Motorsports Inc.] said, “Atlanta will be unlike any other mile-and-a-half track on the circuit.” In just five Cup Series races since his words have been proven to be beyond right.
Last weekend churned out one of the most enthralling races that NASCAR fans have experienced in a long time. The main reason behind the success was the unconventional style of superspeedway racing that the repave incorporated on the intermediate track. Talking about the same on NBC, former crew chief Steve Letarte threw light on how Smith’s work has created a unique racing approach.
He said, “I think Marcus and SMI created something at Atlanta which is really kind of a risk versus reward and that’s from both behind the wheel and from on top of the pit box.” He continued, “These cars could easily be set up to run around here wide open, no problem. But then you’re just not fast enough. So the next guy daringly takes downforce off and daringly reduces drag in his race car and now, you have to chase him.”
“A haunted house”: What was it like to race in the 1.54-mile Atlanta track?
The cockpit perspective in the Atlanta Motor Speedway is best reflected by Todd Gilliland’s words to his crew during the race. He radioed while heading into a caution, “It’s like going to a haunted house. It’s fun but I’m scared for my life.” The driver had one of his best outings in recent times by leading 58 of the 260 laps. However, he was only able to garner a 26th-place finish at sundown.
The thrill and uncertainty that drivers felt whilst speeding at the track was nothing but intentional from the men-in-suits. Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s senior vice president of operations confirmed their ambitions before the repaved track’s first race, “We ran the numbers, and the track we had designed replicated superspeedway racing.”
While the steep banks and narrow surface do help replicate superspeedway racing, the shorter track makes car control that much of a larger challenge. However, both officials and veterans like Letarte believe that could get easier for drivers as the track ages. NASCAR will return to Atlanta in September for the Quaker State 400.
