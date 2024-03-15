mobile app bar

NASCAR Drivers Reveal How They Drink Water During a Race Ft. Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr.

Soumyadeep Saha
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Drivers Reveal How They Drink Water During a Race Ft. Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr.

Sep 10, 2023; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) walks to the track before the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Once buckled up to the seat, a NASCAR driver has to keep driving for hours at a stretch under extreme conditions. Although they do take necessary precautions so that their sodium levels don’t fall or they don’t get dehydrated while driving, it’s abnormal for their throats to dry out as they battle it out on the racetracks. So, how do NASCAR drivers drink water?

Several drivers appeared in a Joe Gibbs Racing video to explain how they drink water during a race. The driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, Ty Gibbs, said, “I have a little bottle that has a little straw and I just grab the thing and stick it up in my helmet.” Right afterward, former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. revealed that the pipe that connects to his bottle goes back into his helmet through a small opening and he can drink whenever he wants.

However, the bigger question is, do drivers drink water under green flag conditions or do they wait for NASCAR to throw a caution before they can finally take a sip?

“I have drank water under green,” admitted Denny Hamlin. “There’s some tracks where the straightaway are long enough to where I can reach over, grab it out of the cup holder. Most of the tracks, you just don’t have time.”

But some drivers like Christopher Bell prefer to wait for the yellow flags.

View on Website

Do NASCAR drivers get hungry during a race?

The job of a NASCAR driver is indeed a tough one. One cannot just wake up one day and decide to drive a 600 HP machine at 200 miles per hour over three hours. It requires a totally different lifestyle, that includes proper diet, exercise, and sleep.

Most of the time, the drivers eat small portions of protein-rich food throughout the day, and on race day, they eat fast-digesting carbs like a bowl of oatmeal or bananas and healthy fats like nuts and dry fruits. However, what happens if a driver gets hungry during a race?

View on Website

At times like such, a crew member will get a small snack like a granola bar, open the wrapper to it so that the driver doesn’t have to mess with it, and put it in the pouch next to the window net next to the driver’s seat.

All of this just further hammers in the fact that while many might think so, to many it might appear so, but being a NASCAR driver is no easy job.

Post Edited By:Shaharyar

    About the author

    Soumyadeep Saha

    Soumyadeep Saha

    instagram-iconlinkedin-icon

    Soumyadeep is a motorsport journalist at the Sportsrush. While preparing for his PhD in English literature back in 2021, the revving of stock cars pulled him towards being a full-time NASCAR writer. And, he has been doing it ever since. With over 500 articles to his credit, Soumyadeep strives every single day to bring never-heard-before stories to the table in order to give his readers that inside scoop. A staunch supporter of Denny Hamlin, Soumyadeep is an amateur bodybuilder as well. When not writing about his favorite Joe Gibbs Racing icon, he can be seen training budding bodybuilders at the gym or snuggled in a beanbag watching anime.

    Read more from Soumyadeep Saha

    Share this article