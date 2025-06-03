Everything About Martin Truex Jr.’s $7.5 Million Estate That Will Make Buyer Neighbors With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey

The birds around Martin Truex Jr. have been particularly silent since he retired from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2024 season. He raced for Tricon Garage in the 2025 Daytona 500, but the effort ended in an underwhelming DNF. It is in this windless scene that news has emerged of Truex putting his $7.5 million mansion on Lake Norman up for sale.

Advertisement

Built in 2010 and nestled on a 4.82-acre lot, the European-style waterfront property spans 14,379 square feet. It features five bedrooms along with five full and four half baths. Interestingly, the person who takes this mansion off Truex’s hands will get to be neighbors with former Carolina Panthers player Christian McCaffrey.

The entrance to the mansion begins with a carriage house that offers a guest apartment above it. It also has a large workshop below, which would appeal to auto enthusiasts. One would expect no less from the home of a NASCAR Cup Series champion. The mansion is the pinnacle of architectural design and craftsmanship.

It leads to a main room with two-story ceilings and windows that offer astounding views of Lake Norman. The kitchen shoulders the living spaces and is joined by a hearth room, which would be ideal for movie nights or gatherings. Another important segment of the house is the entertainer’s level downstairs.

It holds a full-fledged bar, a gaming lounge, a home theatre, a gym, and other such facilities. It clearly appears to have been created to provide ultimate luxury. Outside, there is an infinity pool, a waterfall, a built-in fire pit, and pleasing gardens that lead to a dock with a boat lift. There is nothing one could want more on this property.

Is Truex Jr. still following the NASCAR Cup Series?

The second race of the 2025 Cup Series season, in Atlanta, was the first time that Truex missed a race since 2006. He secured 291 top-10s, 147 top-fives, and 34 wins throughout his career and won the 2017 championship. During the media day of the Daytona 500, he was asked about his plans for Sundays after retiring.

He said, “I’m sure I’ll watch some [races]. It won’t be like, ‘No guys, I can’t go do that because I’m going to sit home and watch the race.’ I will watch races. I love racing. I love watching. I watched The Clash.”

That said, he sure is glad he doesn’t have to be part of the field at some venues. It remains to be seen if he will thrill the fandom by getting behind the wheel again in the future.