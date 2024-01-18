NASCAR Fans Deliver Unanimous Verdict on Christopher Bell’s New Look

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 14: Christopher Bell ( 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem/Smurfit Kappa Toyota) speaks with a crew member after winning the pole for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff South Point 400 Saturday Oct. 14, 2023 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Will Lester/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: OCT 14 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231013419772

After what happened during the Championship 4 race last year, Christopher Bell perhaps needed a jumpstart before the upcoming season. Rheem, an industry pioneer in providing innovative air, water, and pool solutions for homes and businesses has come up with just that. And it is the brand new paint scheme of C. Bell’s 2024 ride.

The original red, black, and white skin has now been replaced with a sleeker and much cooler, black and white scheme, with a unique red outline. Rheem will be sponsoring the #20 Camry with the new look for 14 races, including the Brickyard 400, the Coca-Cola 600, the Southern 500, and the most-awaited, inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Nevertheless, most of the fans on social media really loved the first look of his Toyota Camry.

Christopher Bell could make a 2023 repeat this year

The most intriguing thing about the sport of NASCAR is perhaps its element of unpredictability. Last year, when Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson beat Bell at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and booked the first seat in the championship race, the majority of fans blamed the Oklahoma native for not having tried hard enough.

Just one week from that race, Bell snatched his spot in the Championship 4 and silenced all his haters. While his teammate Denny Hamlin got in on points, Bell earned his spot through a dominant victory at Homestead-Miami. Even Martin Truex Jr. fell short of making it to the final race and fell out of contention.

Back in 2022, it was a bad pit stop. In 2023, it was a brake failure. Nevertheless, the #20 pilot feels like a breakthrough is on the way. And in order to do that, he will strive to win as many races as he can, which, in turn, make his third consecutive Championship 4 appearance smooth.