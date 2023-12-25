“My Heart Is Full”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Updates Fans on Eventful Christmas

Earlier this month, Dale Earnhardt Jr. told the media at the NASCAR Awards Banquet that he was planning to spend the holiday season with his family. As it turns out, his plans have turned out to be a huge success. The popular driver recently posted an update about his Christmas on social media and shared his joy with fans.

Advertisement

Lifting the curtains on his visit to Texas where his wife Amy’s family resides, he also mentioned that he was now with his siblings, Kerry and Kelley. Talking about how they were following through on a Christmas tradition filled with gifts, food, and gingerbread houses, he wrote, “My heart is full.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1738981332317852016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Junior then elaborated on how much he enjoyed watching his family receive gifts from him. Earlier while speaking with the media in Nashville, he said, “I’m the parent that likes to be down the stairs to see their look, the look on their face right when they come around the corner or whatever and they see the presents.”

With families across the country celebrating the holidays, it is certainly pleasing to know that the Earnhardt family’s tradition involves something the icon loves so much. Put together with the early Christmas present of a steering wheel from Kevin Harvick, the Christmas that Junior envisioned has no doubt lived up to his expectations.

Amy Earnhardt pulls a Christmas joke on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Sharing a picture of the Earnhardt family at their table, the JR Motorsports co-owner’s wife, Amy Earnhardt recently asked her followers on X to spot Junior. While the rest of the family was posing for the picture, the icon was lost in his world at the far end of the room.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AmyEarnhardt/status/1738989523848061335?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Responding to her post, Dale Jr. questioned, “You tweet once in 9 months to do me like this???”

Advertisement

Junior has always been vocal about the kind of family man that he aims to be. Never failing an opportunity to be involved with his kin it appears he has made good use of the holidays too.