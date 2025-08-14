NASCAR Fans Praise “Absolute Stud” Carson Hocevar After Incredible Save at Berlin Raceway

Jul 13, 2025; Sonoma, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar (77) waves after being introduced to fans before the start of the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 360 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Although Spire Motorsports’ 22-year-old Carson Hocevar often draws criticism for his aggressive driving style in the Cup Series, he may have turned some detractors into fans or at least neutral onlookers.

On Wednesday, when the UARA National Super Late Models rolled into Berlin Raceway for the Battle at Berlin 2025, the field was stacked with star power. But a breathtaking save from Hocevar, following contact from Bubba Pollard, earned him a fresh respect from the audience.

With 125 laps remaining, Pollard and Hocevar battled door-to-door before Pollard fell back and spun Hocevar. Against the odds, Hocevar gathered it up, brushing his No. 71H car’s rear bumper against the outside wall and yet losing only one position.

He made his feelings crystal clear, flashing a middle finger out the driver’s window to let Pollard know the move didn’t sit well with him. Fans, watching the replay of his miraculous save, were quick to tip their caps.

When Jeff Gluck posted the clip, writing, “He might drive his competitors crazy, but this dude sure is a wheelman,” NASCAR followers flocked to the comments section of the post with praise.

One fan wrote, “In the middle of the recovery he still has the presence of mind to hand a hand out the driver’s window.” Another added, “He is an absolute stud. Once he figures it out some crow will be eaten.”

He might drive his competitors crazy, but this dude sure is a wheelman. https://t.co/VZ0IDixobW — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 14, 2025

A third chimed in, “Dude just loves racing. Awesome for the sport,” while one die-hard admirer claimed, “If he was driving for Hendrick, JGR, or Penske, he’d have multiple wins by now.”

While Austin Hull joined the prestigious list of TEKTON 250 Battle at Berlin winners, which includes Hocevar, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, and Pollard, to pocket $40,000, Hocevar settled for 16th after completing 230 of 250 laps.

Among other NASCAR standouts in the race, Jones completed only 28 laps and finished last in the 30-car field after battling early mechanical gremlins, while Truck Series driver Ty Majeski brought home fourth.