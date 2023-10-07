NASCAR Insider Criticizes Formula 1’s “Stupidest” Track Limits Rules After Lando Norris’ Loss

When NASCAR cars head out to race onto road courses or street tracks, track limit violations aren’t the thing you hear ever so often. In fact, while racing at tracks like Circuit of the Americas, drivers often go past the curb run-offs during certain corners.

Had this been in the hands of the FIA, they would have penalized the entirety of the Cup Series grid at once. Track limits have become a significant ruling in the Formula 1 championship and only seem to be getting stricter year by year. Just recently, following the qualifying run for the Qatar Grand Prix, McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri found their lap times being deleted for the slightest of infraction.

Meanwhile, NASCAR insider and driver Parker Kligerman recently commented about the state of affairs regarding the implementation of track limits in Formula 1. He remained critical of how a ‘mistake’ on the driver’s part was punished with such severity.

NASCAR Insider upset with F1’s track limits after Lando Norris had his time deleted

While on social media, Parker Kligerman mentioned, “The fact that this is an “error” – Once again, track limits prove to be the stupidest addition to motorsport in its history. Don’t want it to be used? Build it different.”

Kligerman had reposted a video of the incident with Norris, which took place during the final leg of the qualification. Lando had all four of his wheels off the race track during his flying lap, which had the FIA delete his lap, relegating him down to 10th place for the race on Sunday.

The McLaren drivers had been good throughout Quali, but eventually, both Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri found themselves having their times deleted.

Track limits have reared their ugly head in the past as well

Just earlier this season while at the Austrian Grand Prix, several drivers had their track limits deleted after crossing all four wheels off the line in the last two corners of the race track. This created a lot of drama since some of the top contenders would often find it hard to stay within the limits and register a lap, whilst also pushing to dethrone Max Verstappen of pole position.

However, it was understandable why the FIA had been rigid regarding the track limits. This had become the norm, since drivers would often try to cut the track in order to gain that crucial extra tenth of a second.

However, the way they have been implemented has often attracted criticism from many. Hence, Kligerman’s argument is understandable to a certain extent.