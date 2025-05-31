“People Are Just Noise”: Samantha Busch Reflects on Life as She Prepares to Celebrate Her 39th Birthday This Weekend

This year, Kyle Busch already turned 40 on May 2, and now Samantha Busch is also turning 39. To celebrate Kyle Busch’s birthday, the couple went to Turks & Caicos island; however, for Samantha’s birthday, for now, the duo is preparing for the upcoming weekend race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Meanwhile, Samantha has celebrated her birthday with her Instagram family for now, sharing some insights she has gathered over the years.

In a series of pictures in her Instagram post, adorned with images of her in a blue dress paired with white boots, Samantha offered 39 insights, lessons, and little truths gathered over the years.

Her caption read: “As I’m turning 39 this weekend, I wanted to share 39 reflections, lessons, and little truths I’ve gathered over the years — the funny, the hard, the beautiful, and everything in between. Here’s to growth, gratitude, and not taking life too seriously. “

Among her reflections, Samantha encouraged her followers to embrace the present, noting that no one can rewrite the past, nor should they waste energy worrying about the future.

She championed the idea of stepping outside comfort zones, setting boundaries, and saying no to those who don’t respect them. She also underscored the importance of mental wellness, stating that “therapy isn’t weakness, it’s strength.”

Adding some humor and charm, Samantha wrote, “Putting sparkling water in a wine glass with a lemon and cucumber is both boujee and perfection.” She praised the old-school appeal of pen-and-paper to-do lists over digital ones, advocated for self-love and confidence, and reminded parents to model these traits for their children.

Revealing personal quirks, Samantha confessed, “Loud chewing is my biggest pet peeve.” She reflected on the unconditional love of children, advised women to date their husbands, and encouraged couples to nurture their relationships with laughter, focus, and affection.

Known for her health-conscious lifestyle, Samantha recommended red meat as a protein choice and shared, “As long as you have the approval of family, friends, and Jesus, other people are just noise.” She advocated strength training over cardio, shared insights about adrenal health, and emphasized that insecurities and problems don’t define a person.

Her morning routine includes connecting with God, and she described herself as a classic type A personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch)

Declaring, “Clue is still the greatest movie,” she encouraged her followers to embrace what they love unapologetically. Her style, she said, swings from classy to edgy, and she revealed having undergone a discectomy. She advised against waiting for a perfect day to start a goal and mentioned that she dyes her hair at home and always brings meal prep food wherever she goes.

Despite the prevailing shift away from skinny jeans, Samantha remains loyal to them, calling them her favorites. She loves planning, whether it’s vacations, dinners, or parties, and although married to a NASCAR driver, she admitted to hating driving.

Samantha also shared some lesser-known tidbits: she owns a ton of purses but rarely carries one, breaks out in rashes when she’s sick, keeps her phone on silent, and shops consignment for many of her clothes.

She believes in quality over quantity in friendships, sees rest as productive, acknowledges that healing doesn’t follow a strict timeline, prefers walking over running, always says yes to dessert, and proudly declares, “My younger self would be proud of me.”

These sincere reflections from her end on her birthday might resonate with followers navigating their own journeys.