NASCAR Michigan Prize Money: How Much Will Drivers Take Home In Michigan This Weekend?

The NASCAR Cup Series field travels to the Michigan International Speedway this weekend after what was a tumultuous outing to Richmond. Drivers will be hoping for a relatively calmer experience this time but it isn’t very likely if they can get that. The two-mile track is known for facilitating high speeds with its wide corners and long straightaways. But the challenge has a reward as always.

The drivers will get to share a purse of $7,902,750 for their troubles, as reported by Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass. This number stood lower in 2023 at $7,544,696. The prize includes payouts for historical performance, contingency awards, year-end points fund contributions, and so on.

Things aren’t as bright a step below in the Xfinity Series. The second step of the NASCAR ladder will go first in the visit to the Great Lakes State. The purse for the race is $1,367,917, an amount less than $300 over what was awarded last year. The Cabo Wabo 250 is a much-awaited event regardless of the lower prize money.

Favorites to win the Cup Series race at Michigan

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is a crucial step in the season. It is the third from the last race of the Cup Series season and only four more spots remain open for the 16-driver playoff list. Austin Dillon shook things up when he won at Richmond last Sunday but things are back to square one with his playoff eligibility denied by the promotion. So, who can conquer Michigan this Sunday?

There are no surprises on the table of DraftKings Sportsbook’s opening odds. Kyle Larson is the favorite to win with odds of 11-2. The Hendrick Motorsports star had a quiet night at Richmond and saw his lead at the top of the table cut down by Tyler Reddick. He will hope to widen the gap again with a win at Michigan. Denny Hamlin is the second favorite to win with odds of 6-1.

Hamlin could’ve easily ended up as the winner last Sunday had it not been for Dillon’s controversial right hook in the race’s final lap. Retaliating to the Richard Childress Racing driver will be more on his mind than capturing the victory flag. Defending champion Ryan Blaney stands third favorite with odds of 15-2. Reddick follows closely with odds of 17-2.