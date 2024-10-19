Why “Underrated” Vegas Is the Best Track for NASCAR Playoffs According to Champion Ryan Blaney

Last year, Ryan Blaney was on fire during the Round of 8 and it started with a P6 finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. According to the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, the venue is regarded as one of the best intermediate oval tracks the sport has to offer.

He had a fantastic result in the earlier race here this season as well and was able to record an impressive P3 finish. There are several reasons why Blaney is a huge fan of the Sin City track. Firstly, its bumpy surface gets progressively worse every year.

The Round of 8 begins in Sin City. We are all in on this piece of the puzzle as we look to defend our Championship. Watch this Sunday at 2:30 ET on @NASCARonNBC pic.twitter.com/6ZWiqXsTuT — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) October 18, 2024

This adds an element of uncertainty as drivers have to be careful or they might get loose and wreck. Another important factor is the wind. Since it’s located in the Vegas desert, wind can come from anywhere, at any time, and any speed. It certainly makes things tough for the racers.

“I love going out to the track in Vegas. I enjoy that it has two dates on the schedule and enjoy that it’s in playoffs because it does put on a really good race. I feel like that track is very underrated as far as race-ability and the type of shows that it puts on, but I think everyone loves that track,” he said in a recent media interaction.

Going into Sunday’s race, Blaney will be desperate for a good points finish, if not a win. The Team Penske driver sits in fifth place on the table, four points behind the cutline. It’s not much of a deficit but he would not want to fall further behind after the first race of the 2024 Round of 8.

Reigning Cup Series champion confident ahead of Vegas test

Blaney’s P3 finish earlier this year was his best result at the track yet. The #12 Ford Mustang driver might not have won a race there but he has earned 10 top-10 finishes in 16 starts in Las Vegas.

The Ohio native is hoping to get that win on Sunday as it’s a track where he and the #12 crew have usually performed well. However, he knows that things are not going to be easy given the kind of competition he has to overcome.

“Vegas has always been a good track for us, not only as the 12 team but for Team Penske as well. It’s one of those tracks where I feel we always run really strong at, but I haven’t won there yet. I feel like we’re always there and in contention and that’s what you have to do,” he added.

It has been a long time since a driver has won the Cup Series title for two years in a row. Winning in Vegas will give Blaney the confidence to become the first since Jimmie Johnson to do it. It will also be Team Penske’s third championship in a row, an incredible achievement for the legendary race team.