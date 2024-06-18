NASCAR New Hampshire 2024 Schedule: Timings of Race and Qualifying for NASCAR Races at New Hampshire This Weekend

The next destination on NASCAR’s calendar after a thrilling visit to Iowa, the Hawkeye State, will be the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The upcoming Sunday will mark the 18th race of the Cup Series and bring the regular season’s end another step closer. With many big names yet to fix a seat in the playoffs, here’s a look at the itinerary for the crucial weekend.

The premier tier will begin its duties on June 22, Saturday at 12:35 p.m. ET with a practice session around the 1.058-mile track. Qualifying will follow roughly an hour later at 1:20 p.m. The main race falls the next day at 2:30 p.m. The Cup Series will be accompanied by the Xfinity Series and the Whelen Modified Tour over the weekend.

The Xfinity Series will begin its run a day earlier on June 21, Friday with a practice session at 4:05 p.m. and a qualifying session at 4:35 p.m. The main race, the SciAps 200, will fall on June 22, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Cup Series and Xfinity Series events can be followed live on the USA Network, NBC Sports, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is a fan favorite at New Hampshire and will join the Xfinity Series on Saturday with a 100-lap race. The speedway’s Vice President David McGrath says, “The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is an absolute fan-favorite here at ‘The Magic Mile’. They always put on a whale of a show, bumping and rubbing all the way to the finish line. June 22, 2024, will be no different.”

What will be cooking at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend?

The winner of the Cup Series race on Sunday will be rewarded with one of the most unique trophies in NASCAR. Loudon, a gigantic lobster weighing at least 20 pounds, will by now be lying low at a tank in the Makris Lobster & Steakhouse ready to be presented to the winner. Once the leviathan is done posing for pictures on Sunday it will be taken back to the restaurant to be cooked.

Roughly six pounds of meat will be removed from it and sent to the winning crew for consumption. Its shell will land at the hands of an expert taxidermist who will repaint it to its original state before being cooked. Once the restoration is complete it will be displayed at the track for a few months before being sent to the winning driver.