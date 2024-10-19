NASCAR on the Verge of Breaking 42-Year-Old Record This Season

To say that the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season has been close would be an understatement. Yes, there have been races where one driver has dominated the rest of the pack to win and there are also clear-cut favorites for the title.

However, this season is on the verge of breaking a record that has stood for over four decades when it comes to the level of competition. The 2024 Cup Series season has seen six races with 40 or more lead changes.

This is the highest that the number has ever been, with only the 1974 and 1982 seasons seeing something similar. All it will take is one more race like that out of the four remaining and a new record will be set.

When the Next-Gen car was introduced, getting the field closer is what NASCAR had in mind and that goal has clearly been achieved. The races where this has happened this season are the two Daytona and Talladega races, the first Bristol race, and the first Atlanta race.

William Byron won his first-ever Daytona 500 at the start of the season while Harrison Burton and Ricky Stenhoue Jr. were surprise winners at the second Daytona and Talladega races respectively. The first Bristol race saw massive tire wear leading to one of the most entertaining short-track races of the season.

28 cars were involved in the Big One at Talladega on Sunday. It's the LARGEST CRASH in NASCAR Cup Series history. 😳 pic.twitter.com/flqENxI9vk — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 7, 2024

In Atlanta, at the start of the season, NASCAR saw one of its best finishes in history as three cars crossed the line in a photo finish. All in all, it has been a season that has given several memorable moments to the sport.

How has stage racing helped NASCAR be more competitive?

The car is not the only thing that should be credited for this increase in parity. Stage racing has also played a big role in the same. There are lead changes at the end of almost every stage in every race these days.

Drivers usually decide to get stage points and then come into the pits for a tire change which allows someone else to take the lead. That’s not all that stage racing has achieved either.

Stage cautions allow for the field to bunch up as well, giving rise to opportunities for several drivers to fight for the lead. Changes in P1 in the first few laps of a stage are quite common.

The system and the car have had their fair share of criticisms but credit must be given where it’s due. At superspeedways, these stage restarts can cause massive wrecks that allow underdogs the chance to take the lead and fight for wins.

All in all, NASCAR can be proud of themselves for making the competition a lot tighter. This was a problem before the Next Gen car as the same few drivers would make the top-10 in almost every race of the season.

That is simply not possible these days and the increased competition has made the sport a lot more exciting for several fans.