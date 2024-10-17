NASCAR Perfectly Symbolizes the ”Epitome of Americana” in Leigh Diffey’s Eyes

Since the Coke Zero Sugar 400, NASCAR fans have been hearing the enthusiastic voice of Leigh Diffey calling the play-by-play of every race on NBC. The Australian commentator is a legend in his field, working with sports like Formula One, IMSA, and even track and field at the Olympics. The veteran believes that each sport is unique and recently explained what he finds one of the most unique things about NASCAR.

Unlike most other major motorsports, NASCAR is as American as it gets. It is rooted in the country’s culture and many consider it to be patriotic to be a fan of the sport. There is fierce support and tribalism in the sport which isn’t present in F1 or even IndyCar for that matter, which majorly runs in the States. Fans got an example of that patriotism at Talladega a couple of weeks ago when the American flag was paraded around the track on a truck.

“I’ve enjoyed going to some new tracks for me and just watching the show roll on week in, week out. It’s the epitome of Americana. Getting together, family and friends, grilling out, tailgating. The tribal mentality of the manufacturer or driver and displaying that with T-shirts and flags and caps,” the Australian commentator said.

Diffey finds similarities between NASCAR and V8 Supercars as far as fan support is concerned. The 53-year-old has also admitted to enjoying his time interacting with the sport’s fans who are known globally as one of the most passionate group of motorsports lovers in the world.

NASCAR’s development has impressed the Aussie

The Australian had been away from NASCAR for quite some time before coming back this season at the Daytona International Speedway. The sport has emerged a lot since he was here and the level of development impressed the veteran commentator. Back in the day, the stock cars were never seen as engineering marvels like F1 or IndyCars, but that is not the case anymore.

“I have to admit that when I turned up to Daytona, it had been a while since I had been in a NASCAR garage, and I was impressed, really impressed, with the quality of the cars and the engineering and the attention to detail and the drive and the way that the garage, particularly in the Cup, has pretty limited hours,” Diffey added.

The 53-year-old has been praised by fans and drivers for his passionate commentary and there is no doubt NASCAR will try to retain his services for several years to come. The Aussie also seems to be having fun at his job and it would come as a surprise if he decided against renewing his contract with NBC Sports.