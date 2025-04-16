“Blame NASCAR for Allowing This”: Denny Hamlin Faces Opposition From Fans Over Contentious Shane Van Gisbergen Take

One would think that Denny Hamlin would hear a lot of praise after back-to-back victories. He went on to weigh in on a familiar playoff debate, and his comments have once again become a lightning rod for discussion.

Drawing parallels to last season’s uproar over Harrison Burton’s unexpected win at Daytona, Hamlin touched a nerve. Burton, who at the time was buried deep in the standings, vaulted into playoff contention with that win. The move ruffled feathers across the paddock and the fanbase alike, especially among those who believed consistency should trump a one-off victory.

So, when Hamlin was asked whether he would take issue if rookie Shane van Gisbergen — renowned for his road course driving skills— were to steal a playoff spot by winning on a road course despite struggling on ovals and sitting far back in the standings, his response was telling. Without mincing words, Hamlin made it clear where he stood — fully aware that many fans would push back, just as he predicted.

Hamlin said on his own podcast, “Road-course racing is more part of our schedule now. So I don’t think I’d have an issue with it. I think the fans, more than likely, when and if it happens and Shane is in the 30s in points, they’ll probably have something to say about it.”

However, the fanbase doesn’t appear to be singing from the same hymn sheet as Hamlin. When a NASCAR enthusiast posed the question online, “When SVG locks himself into the @NASCAR playoffs from 34th in points how are we going to feel about that?” the comment section lit up with strong — and mostly critical — reactions, revealing sentiment that Hamlin might have expected.

When SVG locks himself into the @NASCAR playoffs from 34th in points how are we going to feel about that? — Family Man (Dave) (@TeamKFBfan8) April 15, 2025

One fan didn’t mince words, stating, “I will absolutely hate it, but I do not fault Trackhouse for gaming a broken system.”

Another chimed in with a scathing remark: “We knew that’s what he was coming to Nascar to do But win and you’re in/win and advance is IMO the worst thing about this stupid playoff system In no sport can you win a single event and make the playoffs except Nascar “

Others echoed a similar tone. One fan remarked, “It’s absolutely awful, should have to be top 20 in points if this is going to be a rule.” Another added, “Same thing as last time…blame NASCAR for allowing this in the first place. Teams just getting smart with what they’re given, what do we really expect?”

Five race weekends remain before the next road course event rolls around in Mexico. In the meantime, SVG will need to tighten the screws on his oval-track performances to climb the driver standings. To date, he has secured just one top-10 and a single top-20 finish, with limited traction on ovals.

While he hasn’t yet come under heavy fire, it will be a true litmus test of fan sentiment if he bags a playoff berth with a road course win while still buried deep in the standings.