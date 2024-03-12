NASCAR Pit Crews: How hard is it to get a good pit crew in NASCAR?

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 25: The pit crew of Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing DEWALT Toyota performs a pit stop during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 25, 2024 at Atlanta motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240225578400

From the moment NASCAR introduced the Next-Gen car and leveled up the field for every single competitor, one thing became clear: the best time to pass someone is when they are standing still on the pit road. That statement is enough to fathom the importance and the difference a skilled pit crew can make in the sport. However, acquiring one is easier said than done. Richard Childress Racing driver and two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch explained why.

Advertisement

During the pre-race media availability at Phoenix, the veteran racer admitted that a team has to keep getting the best guys they can get in the pit crew and change positions as and when they need to. But that’s not as easy as it sounds; the depth chart, i.e., the pit crew roster, is not quite deep.

“I feel like there’s an ‘A’ group of people, there’s a ‘B’ group, there’s a ‘C’ group. Just like drivers,” explained Busch. “It’s hard to get any of those available from that ‘A’ group to come over to you because they’re under contract. You’re basically playing with… What’s it in football… The practice squad! You’re pulling guys off the practice squad to see what you can find and hopefully, you hit one.”

Advertisement

Does RCR still need to make changes in their pit crew?

Pit road issues have been tailing the #8 driver since the Daytona 500 NASCAR season opener. Recently at Las Vegas, with about 100 laps left, he dropped down from running second to a 26th-place finish. That is the reason why the Chevy team had decided to get new pit crew members for the third time in four races.

Two new tire changers and a new jackman were appointed for last weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway. Executive President at Richard Childress Racing, Andy Petree felt like they just needed a consistent pit crew that would abstain from making mistakes. “One of the problems with these young guys and development guys is you put them on Kyle’s car and he’s running second, they’re trying to win,” he said. “I’m not sure they’re mentally ready for it.”

“That’s why we’re making so many changes. We’re trying to find a mixture of guys that can handle some pressure and deliver a solid performance, not stellar. We’re not even looking for stellar right now,” he added.

Additionally, the location of their facility in Welcome, North Carolina, hurts them the most. Mainly because it is almost an hour and a half where most of the talented pit crew members are based. However, Petree stated that he doesn’t care about the costs as long as he gets the best minds working on his team.