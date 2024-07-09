NASCAR Pocono 2024 Schedule: Timings of Race and Qualifying for NASCAR Races at Pocono This Weekend

Following a rainy weekend in Chicago, NASCAR travels to the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania for its next batch of races. The upcoming weekend will be a triple-header with events scheduled across all three national tiers. With the 2.5-mile three-turn Pocono Raceway blowing its horns to make for an intimidating challenge, here’s a schedule of when things will go down.

The biggest spectacle of the weekend will be the Cup Series race which will kickstart its proceedings with practice at noon on Saturday, July 13. Qualifying will follow 45 minutes later at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A press event will wind up the premier tier’s duties for the day and the main race will continue on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. with 400 miles to be raced over 160 laps.

The Xfinity Series will not have a night’s race between its sessions. Practice and qualifying will go down at 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. respectively on Saturday and the main race, the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, will fall at 3:00 p.m. The Craftsman Truck Series will be the first to be in and out of the race venue, its duties getting completed as early as Friday, July 12.

The trucks will roll in at 2:00 p.m. for practice and will undertake qualifying at 2:30 p.m. The main contest will then fall at 5:30 p.m. Drivers across the series can expect to be faced with a formidable challenge on this unique race track which is designed after some of the toughest race tracks across the country – the Trenton Speedway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the Milwaukee Mile.

Which active driver has the most wins in the Pocono Raceway?

Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin has raced at the track 34 times over his career in the Cup Series and won seven times. This is the best record in track history. His most recent win came just last year. He has secured three wins so far in 2024 and goes to one of his best tracks this weekend. There’s little to say that he can’t add to his numbers when doing so.

Kyle Busch is a four-time winner at the track and would be dreaming of victory lane following a ninth-placed finish at Chicago. If Rowdy is able to carry on his momentum from the streets to the asphalt of the Pocono, he could still keep his hopes of making it to the playoffs well and alive.