NASCAR Preview: Why Has Kyle Busch Struggled So Much at New Hampshire Recently Despite Historical Dominance?

Nilavro Ghosh
Kyle Busch Leads Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. In All-Time NASCAR List With Incredible Margin

Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during driver introductions before the start of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch and the Next Gen car have not been a good pairing as the last two seasons have shown. NASCAR Cup Series races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway used to be one of his strong suits, but of late, it has proved challenging for Busch to even crack into the top 10 at the track.

“Unfortunately, for me, the last couple of years at New Hampshire have been a huge struggle. This new Next Gen car and I have just not gone well together at New Hampshire,” he said.

Rowdy believes that the way the Next-Gen car rides and the nature of the track have been why he has struggled so much there. NHMS is not the smoothest of tracks; there are bumps and it isn’t easy to find grip in certain areas. He might know the track very well but still is not sure how the car will react at times.

But knowing Busch, he’s not one to give up. Regardless of the car, nothing can take away the fact that he has been one of the most successful drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

What was Kyle Busch’s secret to New Hampshire success?

The two-time Cup Series champion believes that track position is key at the venue. He has qualified well here with four poles to his name which has helped him do well in the races in the past. Things might not be the same for him anymore but few people know the track better than Rowdy.

“I feel like qualifying at New Hampshire is important just because of track position. It’s so hard to pass, so making sure you’re in good of the race is important to keep your day simple. I’ve always put an emphasis on qualifying to make sure we do well,” he added.

The odds might not be in his favor but one can never really count the two-time Cup Series champion out at any point no matter how tough a season he has had.

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

