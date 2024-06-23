NASCAR Preview: Why Has Kyle Busch Struggled So Much at New Hampshire Recently Despite Historical Dominance?

Kyle Busch and the Next Gen car have not been a good pairing as the last two seasons have shown. NASCAR Cup Series races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway used to be one of his strong suits, but of late, it has proved challenging for Busch to even crack into the top 10 at the track.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, for me, the last couple of years at New Hampshire have been a huge struggle. This new Next Gen car and I have just not gone well together at New Hampshire,” he said.

Rowdy believes that the way the Next-Gen car rides and the nature of the track have been why he has struggled so much there. NHMS is not the smoothest of tracks; there are bumps and it isn’t easy to find grip in certain areas. He might know the track very well but still is not sure how the car will react at times.

But knowing Busch, he’s not one to give up. Regardless of the car, nothing can take away the fact that he has been one of the most successful drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

What was Kyle Busch’s secret to New Hampshire success?

The two-time Cup Series champion believes that track position is key at the venue. He has qualified well here with four poles to his name which has helped him do well in the races in the past. Things might not be the same for him anymore but few people know the track better than Rowdy.

“I feel like qualifying at New Hampshire is important just because of track position. It’s so hard to pass, so making sure you’re in good of the race is important to keep your day simple. I’ve always put an emphasis on qualifying to make sure we do well,” he added.

The odds might not be in his favor but one can never really count the two-time Cup Series champion out at any point no matter how tough a season he has had.