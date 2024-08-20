NASCAR Review: Winners & Losers From 2024 Firekeepers Casino 400 At Michigan International Speedway

The FireKeepers Casino 400 finally concluded on Monday after being delayed from its original schedule by extreme weather conditions in Michigan. 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won the Cup Series race and moved to the top of the points table. Here’s a brief overview of the winners and losers from the racy affair that carried enough drama and action despite being raced over two days.

Winner – Tyler Reddick

The battle for the regular season championship was brewing to be a hot one between Reddick, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott. The win has allowed the No. 45 driver to bypass the rest and he now holds a ten-point lead over second-placed Elliott. Also, this is the first time that a 23XI Racing driver is leading the points table. Reddick has no doubt made Michael Jordan a happy man.

Loser – Kyle Larson

The Hendrick Motorsports superstar was one of the top favorites to win going into the weekend. Not only did he lose his position at the top of the table after Monday but he has also drawn flak for how he spun out of the blue and crashed his fellow drivers. He moved from the first to the fourth spot on the table within a matter of a few hours. He will hope for redemption in Daytona.

Winner – Kyle Busch

The two-time Cup Series champion finally procured a top-5 finish on Monday after 13 long races. His No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro was quick and his Richard Childress Racing crew was sharp. He led 24 laps and also collected a stage win before crossing the checkered flag in fourth position. With only two more regular season races left, the uptick could prove to be a crucial turning point in the season.

Loser – Bubba Wallace

The stakes for a good result were a lot higher for Wallace than for many other drivers. He had a quick No. 23 Camry XSE and was racing for a top finish until he got caught in a wreck induced by Larson. He is now a point below the elimination line and in a dire situation to make the playoffs. His damaged car rolled in for a 26th-place finish at the end of the day.

Winner – 23XI Racing

The Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin partnership has been working wonders in just its fourth year of operation. Reddick’s climb to the top of the points table marks the first time the team has led the season standings. Hamlin mentioned it as a significant point for the team. With a potential championship winner in its roster, the team is set to continue the battle with giants like Hendrick Motorsports.

Loser – Corey LaJoie

The No. 7 driver is in his last season with Spire Motorsports. He was hoping for a string of good results between now and season-end but Michigan became a hurdle to that plan. His car lifted off the ground after contact with Noah Gragson and rolled over in the infield grass on its roof. NASCAR will be studying it to understand what caused the sudden and unusual liftoff.