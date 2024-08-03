Kevin Harvick’s Almost Unbreakable NASCAR Streak of Consecutive Top 10 Finishes

Kevin Harvick holds one of the most solid legacies in American stock car racing. Most remembered for his exploits in the Cup Series, he was equally impressive in the Xfinity Series as well, if not more. The former Stewart-Haas Racing superstar won two championships in the second tier. But he holds one other record that other drivers will have a tough time beating.

Advertisement

Between 2013 and 2015, Harvick went 29 consecutive races without a single result outside the top 10. This streak began at Bristol with a fifth-place finish and ended in Richmond with an 18th-place finish. This is the longest run of top-10s ever achieved in NASCAR’s modern era (since 1972). The seven wins that he procured in this string are just icing on the cake.

The icon today sits in the offices of Fox Sports having joined the broadcasting team after his retirement in 2023. Looking back at his records in the Xfinity Series provides a lot more meaning to the image and respect that he holds in the sport. Harvick is the third-most successful driver in the tier with 47 wins. He made his debut in 1999 driving for Richard Childress Racing.

He won the championship in 2001 on the back of five victories and did so again in 2006 with a staggering nine victories. His final victory came in 2018 at Atlanta while piloting the No. 98 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. His ventures in Xfinity weren’t limited to being a driver. Kevin Harvick Incorporated fielded cars between 2004 and 2011 in series and earned ten wins in that span.

He was still open to the idea of driving in Xfinity or Trucks after his retirement. But first, he’d wanted to do a good job with Fox Sports. He told Forbes in 2023, “I think the Xfinity stuff is something – I want to make sure that I do a really good job for FOX. Until I get done with that, and once I get done in June and say, ‘Maybe we can fit this in; this looks like a good weekend and we could do it?’

Many weeks have gone by since June and his maiden stint with Fox is seen as a hit. Fans loved him as an analyst and showered him with praise. Does this mean he could be making his comeback to the race track soon? Only he could answer that question.