NASCAR vs Regular Car: Ross Chastain Stresses on Key Differences to Highlight Safety Aspect

Before starting a race, a NASCAR driver fastens himself to his car using a five-point harness which includes two straps over the shoulders, two straps around the waist, and one between the legs. However, in a regular road car, there is just one seat belt that comes down from the left shoulder to the waist. Needless to say, a normal car is not as safe as a NASCAR car. And for Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain, that is quite concerning.

To deal with it, Chastain is expected to meet with the local authorities and Ballad Health, a chain of hospitals with its headquarters in Johnson City, Tennessee. The event will be organized by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) in partnership with Food City.

“On track, yeah, I’ve got 9 seat belts. I’ve got a HANS device, a helmet, fireproof suit,” said the #1 driver. “But in the Chevy suburban like I rode over here this morning it was one click two belts like just like everybody else that drove here to the store so getting here safe and getting home safe ultimately Sunday night is the most important and that’s what this is all about.”

According to the state of Tennessee, last year, there were about 300 driving fatalities resulting from alcohol-impaired driving. Although it’s not safe to drink and drive in the first place, perhaps a better safety system could have reduced the number of casualties due to these mishaps.

Ross Chastain struck by bad luck at Bristol

Today, Ross Chastain is one of the best athletes in the arena of NASCAR. However, his driving prowess hasn’t really found fruition at the half-mile racetrack in Tennessee. In the three dirt races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chastain has recorded an average run of 32nd. His career-best performance at BMS is a P6 finish but that too, happened in 2022. He has not led a single lap at the high-banked racetrack since 2018.

But is there a specific reason why Chastain has not been able to shine at Bristol?

“If I knew, I would fix it,” he said as per Heral Courier. “I just haven’t been able to make speed. My teammates are generally faster than me at Bristol and I know that.”

But the good news is that Chastain also knows how to excel on short tracks. After all, his Hail Mary move at Martinsville Speedway is still regarded as one of the most unique and memorable incidents in the history of the sport.