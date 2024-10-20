mobile app bar

“Can’t Believe Dale Earnhardt Was Married to This Woman”: Teresa Earnhardt Ripped for New Plans

Teresa Earnhardt during proceedings before Judge Joseph Will Monday June 11, 2001 at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex in Daytona Beach, FL concerning the release of Dale Earnhardt autopsy photos. NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt died from a crash in the Daytona 500, February 18, 2001 and media requests for his autopsy photos prompted the state legislature to pass a law that requires court approval before autopsy photos can be released

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt’s widow Teresa Earnhardt recently faced the wrath of NASCAR fans once again when news broke about her plans to repurpose the family’s vast farmland estate.

The news broke after she filed a rezoning application asking for 399 acres of farmland in Mooresville, North Carolina, to be converted into an industrial park. Fans of the former driver however did not take very kindly to the same, with Teresa facing major backlash on social media.

One of the reasons why such a sentiment has aroused among fans of the 7-time Cup Series champion is the proximity of Dale Earnhardt Inc., Earnhardt’s long-time racing company’s headquarters to the farmland at 2.5 miles.

Converting the same land into an industrial park would mean letting go of the former driver’s expression of his outdoorsy lifestyle. Dale Sr. was known to go hunting and fishing on the vast farmland.

With his widow Teresa the only remaining member of the owning company Earnhardt Farms LLC, her application is set to be reviewed at an upcoming Mooresville Planning Board meeting.

“What a shame…can’t believe Dale was married to this woman,” opined one fan of the upcoming change, making sure the disapproval was clear.

“She’s going to turn the farm into an industrial park. Of course she is. It is not like the foundation named in Dale’s honor is supposed to be about preservation of wildlife in rural areas or anything,” chimed in another, touching on the farmland’s significance.

One fan did not mince any words with their opinion of the 7-time champ’s widow and added, “Jesus she ruins literally everything,” with another fan chiming in, “Dale would be ashamed.”

Despite the backlash from the fans over what would certainly have been a difficult decision, Teresa has announced no plans to backtrack from the decision.

As reported by The News & Observer, the upcoming changes will see the property being renamed Moorseville Technology Park, situated off of N.C. 3, Dale Earnhardt Highway.

Why do NASCAR fans have such a damning opinion of Teresa Earnhardt?

Ever since Dale Earnhardt Jr. could not come to a contract agreement with his stepmother driving for a team founded by his father but managed by his stepmother in 2007, Teresa’s image amongst fans of the sport took a turn for the worse.

Earnhardt Jr. at the time decided to leave the team and drive for another racing outfit in NASCAR.

“We both worked extremely hard to find a common ground, but as the negotiations continued, one thing became evident. We both want to be and get to the same place…we both simply had different visions on how to get there,” he said at the time.

The fallout came courtesy of the two parties failing to agree on Junior’s demands of a 51 percent ownership take in his late father’s organization.

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

