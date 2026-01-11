Natalie Decker’s Perfect Case for Why NASCAR Drivers Cannot Ignore Social Media to Build Their Brand

In this day and age, not paying attention to social media can prove to be a huge mistake for aspiring athletes, and NASCAR is no different. Several stars, including the latest sensation Cleetus McFarland, have carved their path into the sport not just through financial backing, but through the immense fan following that comes with sponsorships driven by popularity. As a result, paying attention to one’s digital footprint has become essential, something Natalie Decker spoke about in a 2024 interview.

Speaking with Frontstretch, Decker pointed out that NASCAR drivers cannot afford to brush aside social media, as building their brand hinges on maintaining that connection.

A driver’s brand often determines sponsorship opportunities, with companies leveraging a competitor’s reach to access audiences and capitalize on their popularity. Decker spoke openly about social media’s role in modern racing, emphasizing that everyone on the competitive side of the sport understands its significance.

Decker explained the business rationale behind the emphasis. “Sponsorship drives the sport, and they’re the reason that a lot of these drivers get to go and race week in and week out. So it’s so important.

“I love social media because I get to express myself on there and really curate the content to show truly who I am, and it’s fun. I get a lot of heat and hate from some people saying, ‘Oh, you focus too much on social media.'”

Decker looks at content creation, something that she genuinely enjoys, particularly when crafting racing-focused material while preparing for competition and documenting her race weekend behind the scenes. She maintains her digital engagement even during off weeks, sharing glimpses of her life beyond the track.

The approach boosts relatability, allowing fans and followers to connect with personalities like her when they pull back the curtain on their everyday experiences.

Decker on involving her family in promoting the sponsorship

Most drivers draw a line between their families and sponsorship obligations or racing business arrangements. Decker’s parents buck that trend, championing sponsors across her social media platforms. She finds their enthusiasm impressive and deeply appreciates their support. Her bond with her family played a role in her decision to settle in North Carolina while pursuing her NASCAR career.

In fact, racing captured her heart through family bonding, as weekend competitions brought everyone together. Her parents, brother, cousins, aunt, and uncle all shared a genuine passion for the sport.

The 28-year-old now enjoys partnerships that resonate with her mother, enabling them to collaborate on fun content like filming family pool days and creating entertaining videos. The family-centric approach to sponsor promotion feels natural rather than forced.

By incorporating family members into her content, Decker aims to convey authenticity while highlighting the human dimension that sponsors crave, because brands understand that audiences respond more favorably to genuine moments than polished corporate messaging.