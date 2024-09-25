“Farting A Lot”: Martin Truex Jr.’s Peculiar Habit Revealed By Brother

Martin Truex Jr. is a highly respected and valued driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. His humble nature and attitude have earned him a lot of goodwill over the past two decades. But at the end of the day, he is a brother to someone and that means silliness is embedded in his blood. Ryan Truex, his younger brother, recently opened up on a peculiar habit that the veteran has.

The Xfinity Series part-timer was on the 12 Questions Series on The Athletic when he was posed the question: Which driver would you least like to be stuck with on an elevator? He named his brother as his answer and said, “Martin, because he’d probably be farting a lot. That’s what he would do. He would just ruin it for everyone.” He continued to add that the champion would do so on purpose.

Just before he was going to retire with not a blotch of ink on his resume. Martin recently crashed out of contention for the 2024 Cup Series championship after failing to make it to the Round of 12. But all his achievements over the past 20 years tell an epic story of resilience and success. And that makes his Hall of Fame induction a guaranteed one in the years to come.

Further on The Athletic, Ryan was asked what the best measure of success was in racing apart from winning. He responded by picking his brother as an example again. His answer went, “Longevity. Like, how long you’re around or maybe just respect from your peers. If everyone in the garage respects you, that means you’re doing the right thing and racing the right way.”

How a 0.009 miles per hour error changed the Cup Series playoff picture

Truex Jr. appeared set to finish in the top 5 in Bristol on Saturday night and qualify for the next round. His No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE was a fast one but misfortune struck when the final pit stop of the race came with around 170 laps to go.

The crew did a spectacular job on the stop but the driver was caught speeding on the road at 0.009 miles per hour over the limit. NASCAR forced him to go to the back of the field and he never recovered from the blow. And thus, his hopes of winning the title one last time ended harshly.

But racing is not in the rearview mirror yet. He will still be running a part-time schedule next season and will kick start the same with an appearance in the 2025 Daytona 500. There are still gallons left in Martin Truex Jr.’s tank and he plans on using them.