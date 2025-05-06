“Need to Raise Millions of Dollars”: Amber Balcaen Reveals Dark Side of Making It Big in NASCAR

Breaking into motorsport is no walk in the park for women, and not just because NASCAR and other such sports remain heavily male-dominated. It’s also due to added health concerns that disproportionately impact female drivers, especially in the event of wrecks or concussions, which come with the territory in racing. Yet, even those who fight their way to the upper ranks often run into a new set of roadblocks, as outlined recently by NASCAR driver Amber Balcaen.

Addressing the hurdles women face in the sport, Balcaen pointed out that her toughest battle has been securing sponsorship. While funding woes are not exclusive to female drivers, the odds often tilt in favor of their male counterparts when push comes to shove.

Unlike many, Balcaen took matters into her own hands, backing her racing career through the businesses she owns. She began her journey on dirt tracks, following in the tire tracks of her father and grandfather, who were both dirt racers.

From there, she entered the NASCAR regional course, where she earned Rookie of the Year honors, bagged a race win, and gradually worked her way up the ladder.

Yet, Balcaen remarked, “I wasn’t able to do that without funding. It costs millions of dollars to race. And so not only do you need to show your credibility and your talent on track, but you also need to raise millions of dollars to move up to that national level of where I’m at now.”

She even claimed, “So, far I’ve raised about 67 million on my own… I’ve really had to learn how to be a businesswoman before being a race car driver.”

Balcaen acknowledged that the road has been anything but smooth. Still, she emphasized that the experience has been a blessing in disguise, as it sharpened her business acumen and leadership skills — tools she intends to carry forward in her racing career.

Amber Balcaen currently competes part-time in the ARCA Menards Series with Nitro Motorsports, beginning her season at Daytona, where she finished P29. She returned at Talladega and improved to a P16 finish. Notably, she posted the fastest lap time in the annual pre-practice session.