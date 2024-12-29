“Never Really Went Down After That”: How Jeff Gordon’s Life Changed Overnight After Historic Brickyard Win

Winning the inaugural Brickyard 400 in 1994 was one of the most defining moments of Jeff Gordon’s career. The Hendrick Motorsports legend was just 23 years old at the time and had secured his maiden Cup Series win just weeks prior. Little did he know at the time that he had won the first iteration of what would become one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events in the future. And yet, that’s where he ended up.

The Brickyard 400 was years in the making. A total of 86 cars turned up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to try and make their way into the eventual 43-car field. Among those who earned their way in were the Indy 500 champions Danny Sullivan and A.J. Foyt. The sheer publicity and the $3.2 million prize that was announced were a couple of reasons for the hype.

Gordon was best known as a promising youngster up to that point. It all changed at the end of the day. He transitioned into a racing superstar in a matter of hours, at a pace that even his #24 Chevrolet couldn’t match. His team and his sponsors marketed the driver and his result to every bit possible to send his fame to the sky.

He talked about it recently, saying, “I think the next day or maybe Monday, Chevrolet had a full-page ad, and they put that up on a billboard, and I’m doing big-time interviews, we’re going to Disney World – that had never occurred up until that point. And I think it never really went down after that … My life, career, persona, marketability, all those things were almost an overnight change.”

Jeff Gordon's 1994 Brickyard 400 win. pic.twitter.com/NyFdKZbdtf — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 5, 2020

The pizza perk that Gordon received for winning the Brickyard 400

In the wee hours between his victory and the moments of his boom in popularity, Gordon had felt a sudden craving for pizza. He called Pizza Hut and ordered one for himself when he was told that there would be a delay in delivery since a driver had won a crucial race on the speedway and that there was heavy traffic because of that.

Gordon narrated the incident, “I’m like, ‘Oh man, that’s unfortunate.’ On the inside, I’m saying, ‘I hate to do this. But man, if I’m ever going to use this…’ So, I said, ‘Would it make any difference if I told you I won that race?’ And they kind of paused and said, ‘Wait, who are you?’ I said, ‘Jeff Gordon.’ ‘The Jeff Gordon that just won the race?’ I was like, ‘Yes.’”

And as a NASCAR superstar should always have it, the pizza reached him in 20 minutes. Amid all the benefits and love that he got for winning the first Brickyard 400, the quick delivery is what he values the most. The win, however, remains one of the most memorable victories for Hendrick Motorsports on its 40th anniversary in 2024.