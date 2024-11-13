“Once We Got Done With the Media Stuff…”: How Did Joey Logano Celebrate Historic Third Cup Series Title?

Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (right) is presented the Bill France Trophy by NASCAR president Steve Phelps after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Having clinched his third NASCAR Cup Series victory — a milestone shared by only a select few in NASCAR history — Joey Logano was ecstatic. He shared how he reveled in the win with his cherished #22 team.

Logano recounted the post-race celebrations during his one-on-one with Bob Pockrass, explaining, “Once we got done with the media stuff, I met the team at a restaurant. All of us hung out, had a good time, talked about the race a lot and really just had fun together.”

“The #12 guys [Ryan Blaney’s team] were there, too, so everyone stayed back from after the race. We enjoyed that. I haven’t been home yet, so I’m looking forward to going home.”

He went on to say that every championship win holds its charm, but the most recent one felt particularly profound due to the deep bonds he’s forged with his team over time and shared struggles.

Reflecting on the rigors teams endure to clinch a championship, he noted the collective celebration as something truly heartfelt and genuine.

In discussing the raw emotions of his latest win, the #22 Team Penske driver conveyed the thrill that accompanies such a monumental achievement:

“It hits you really fast because you cross the start-finish line, you don’t know you’ve got it until you get there. So the emotions are just so real, so big, and you see the people you love and the people you care about. There’s no better feeling that I can think of than that. It’s the best.”

Logano shares the emotional weight of clinching two NASCAR Cup Championships for Team Penske

Over the past three seasons, Penske’s drivers have consistently found themselves in victory lane at the season’s end, with Logano winning the NASCAR Cup championship in 2022, Ryan Blaney seizing the title in 2023, and Logano triumphing once again in 2024.

Reflecting on his journey with his boss, Roger Penske, Logano expressed deep gratitude, noting that the former took a gamble on him 13 years ago, pairing him with a top-notch team. For the #22 driver, it’s been an incredible journey filled with some of the biggest achievements. Logano shared his appreciation for Penske’s consistent success and leadership, adding,

“Yeah just a real blessing to work with Roger because he just wins, right? The guy just wins. I couldn’t ask for a better situation than that and I’m truly blessed to have that opportunity.”

He also sincerely mentioned the pressures of the sport, emphasizing that his tenure with the team is tied to his performance, but acknowledged that each victory now holds greater significance due to his deepening relations with his team.