NASCAR Penalty: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reacts to “Aggressive” Reprimands After Trading Punches With Kyle Busch

NASCAR has handed a $75,000 penalty to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in light of his altercation with Kyle Busch after last weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Two crew members from the #47 team at JTG Daugherty Racing as well as Stenhouse Jr.’s father have also received varying levels of suspensions for their involvement.

The 38-year-old driver reacted to this news on a recent episode of NASCAR’s Race Hub and termed the reprimands as “aggressive” for what has historically been a part and parcel of American stock car racing.

NEWS: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been fined $75,000 for violating the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct at @NWBSpeedway. Additionally, four-race and eight-race suspensions have been issued to two crew members of the No. 47 team. pic.twitter.com/mMySkJjR5u — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 22, 2024

He said, “A little confused at some of it and then probably knew something was coming, I guess, but maybe the severity of it. It felt aggressive on all fronts. It’s part of it, it’s NASCAR’s rulebook, they can do what they please.”

The #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver heads into the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a clear head. Aiming to participate in one of NASCAR’s marquee events, the JTG Daugherty driver said, “We’re going to go race this weekend at Charlotte as if anything didn’t happen, put our foot forward in regards to that. I’m looking forward to that.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. touches on the industry support he has received after brawl with Kyle Busch

Despite being reprimanded by NASCAR for a physical altercation involving himself and Busch, Stenhouse Jr. seems to have taken a positive outlook of what has been a controversial situation.

The Memphis, Tennessee native touched on the support from various parts of the fraternity that he has received since last Sunday and told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, “For me so far since the fines came out everybody in the industry, all the fans, all the support that I’ve seen, I guess do lot of the talking for us. I think there would’ve been a lot of people pay me $75,000 to do that. Right now we’re super focussed on making sure that we’re all prepared and ready for Charlotte this weekend.”

It remains to be seen whether this rivalry between Busch and Stenhouse Jr. reignites in the future as NASCAR heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway this coming weekend for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600. The event marks one of the sport’s marquee races held on Memorial Day, also coinciding with the famed Indy 500.