“One of NASCAR’s Most Popular Schemes”: Todd Gilliland Brings Back Fan-Favorite Partnership to the Cup Series

After a three-race collaboration in 2024 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Michigan, and Daytona International Speedway, Front Row Motorsports and Grillo’s Pickles have agreed to extend their partnership. They will adorn Todd Gilliland’s #34 Ford Mustang with distinctive green and white colors for an additional three races in 2025.

The renewed alliance will start at Pocono Raceway on June 22, marking the debut race of this extended sponsorship for the coming year. Additionally, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race on September 21, which falls within the playoffs, will feature Grillo’s Pickles as the primary sponsor. The Chicago Street Race on July 6 will also showcase Gilliland’s car in the vibrant green and white scheme.

Beyond these three events, Grillo’s Pickles will continue its support as a season-long associate partner of Gilliland and his team throughout 2025.

Gilliland expressed his enthusiasm for continuing the partnership with Grillo’s Pickles, a company cherished for its century-old family recipe.

He remarked, “I think everyone loves Grillo’s Pickles. They debuted such an awesome scheme in New Hampshire and fell in love with the program. The Pickle Car has really taken a life of its own and I can see it becoming one of NASCAR’s most popular schemes.”

He added, “I really want to thank Grillo’s Pickles for becoming a bigger partner of our program in 2024 and now for 2025. Things are getting better and better with our team and the partners make it all possible.”

The collaboration between Grillo’s Pickles and FRM extended beyond the track, producing engaging social media content featuring Gilliland, his team, and Sam Sam the Pickle Man.

The brand returned to adorn Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse in 2025, and they are set to continue Sam Sam’s quest to become the “World’s Most Interesting Pickle,” both on and off the racetrack.

Front Row Motorsports unveiled the first glimpse of their striking livery for the upcoming season

On their official X handle, Front Row Motorsports released a poster showcasing Gilliland’s #34 Ford Mustang, adorned with Grillo’s Pickles branding on the hood and doors, bathed in vibrant green, accompanied by images of their pickles and logo.

The caption on the post declared, “THE PICKLE CAR IS BACK.”

While Gilliland has yet to claim a victory in the Cup Series, Grillo’s Pickles is optimistic that the #34 team will steer its way to victory lane during its three-race stint. Having transitioned to a full-time driver in 2023, Gilliland has shown promising developments, and a big leap in his performance in 2025 wouldn’t come as a surprise.