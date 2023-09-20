“Playoffs or Bust”: Spire Motorsports’ $40 Million Investment Could Put Corey LaJoie on “The Hotseat”

Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; Michael McDowell (left) talks with Corey LaJoie before practice and qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since its inception in 2018, Spire Motorsports has continued to grow in the NASCAR Cup Series. Currently, they field two entries, with Corey LaJoie (#7) and Ty Dillon (#77). But from the 2024 season, they’ll be adding another team to their organization.

This is after the reports of Spire acquiring the Live Fast charter for $40 million, which will be driven by defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith, who’ll be on loan from Trackhouse Racing. All of this suggests that Spire is not only ambitious but also headed in a good direction.

However, this direction they’re heading in could put Corey LaJoie in an uncomfortable spot, as explained by a couple of NASCAR Insiders on the recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

Corey LaJoie’s world is about to change as per NASCAR Insider

During the podcast episode, spotter Brett Griffin made a big prediction regarding LaJoie. “I think Corey LaJoie, I think his world is about to change,” he said.

“Because he got an opportunity to get in that #9 car, a great opportunity to go out there and showcase how fast he is. But he hasn’t ever had a teammate put pressure on him like it’s getting ready to happen when we get to 2024.”

With that said, Griffin added that LaJoie is not on the hot seat yet, but he also pointed to the instances in the past when good drivers like Erik Jones & Ricky Stenhouse Jr. found themselves in such positions. Griffin further commented on LaJoie, claiming, “He is the veteran, he’s the one with all the experience. He’s been at Spire for what now? 4 years? I mean, he’s gotta go out there and be the Spire A driver.”

“And if he’s not, I think he gets on a hot seat in 2025.”

Corey LaJoie may have to give his all in 2024

While on one hand, spotter Brett Griffin ruled out LaJoie being on a hot seat in 2024, the guest on the podcast, journalist Matt Weaver, made a big claim. Weaver argued that with Spire’s new investment, they’re going to have new, higher expectations too of no longer being content with 20th-25th finishes.

“They’re now in the 15th, playoff contender kind of mode,” Weaver said. “And as a veteran driver, to me, if I’m Corey LaJoie, it’s a playoff or bust season next year.”

Griffin added that while he loves the playoffs, just making the playoffs isn’t elite.

“I think a Round of 8 is elite. I think that’s our best legitimate 8 teams, 8 drivers that are out there,” he added as he highlighted the “playoff or bust” season for LaJoie being a “big statement.”