“My Family Knew They Came Second”: NASCAR Veteran Details Why Martin Truex Jr. Decided to Pull the Plug on His Full-Time Career

Martin Truex Jr.’s retirement announcement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing was something that the fraternity expected to happen sooner rather than later over the past few years. Now that Truex has made the same official, former driver turned analyst of the sport, Jeff Burton remarked on why the Joe Gibbs Racing driver made his decision.

Burton touched on how grueling the full-time Cup Series schedule can be during the year. He also elaborated on how drivers need to invest all of their energy into the sport to achieve the ultimate prize. With Treux Jr. known as a no-nonsense driver who hardly ever partook in trackside antics, it was getting extremely difficult for the JGR driver to realize his worth in the sport given his age.

The former driver-turned-commentator spoke on the same and said during a conversation on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and said, “I just don’t think the casual fan can understand how grueling of a lifestyle it is. It is a massive sacrifice. I’ve always said, my wife knew she came second, my kids knew they came second, my family knew they came second because I had to put everything I had into being successful.”

My favorite Martin Truex Jr. moment would have to be last year winning at New Hampshire. Hearing the news that he’ll be retiring at the end of the season it’s sad but he had himself a great career. 2 Xfinity Championships, 1 Cup championship 34 wins. Thanks for the memories pic.twitter.com/hu8Duc1l5A — RowdyBurns51 (@Rowdy51racer) June 15, 2024

Having been in the sport’s highest echelon since 2004, Burton spoke on how a young driver can cope with the demands of a grueling schedule. However, as the years pass by, the commitment required to excel takes a toll on the driver. A 43-year-old Martin Truex Jr. might not have the same level of commitment he had 20 years ago hinted Burton.

With 2024 being the final season of the #19 driver’s tenure in stock car racing, it remains to be seen if Truex can go out with a bang at the end of 2024. He will most importantly be going out on his terms, deciding his future rather than being dropped from the sport against his will.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggests Martin Truex Jr. to enjoy his “victory lap”

The JR Motorsports owner and former driver in the sport also touched on how the JGR driver should enjoy his final moments in the sport. Rather than cut off what drivers believe to be unnecessary noise outside of driving the car, media duties and fan interactions play a crucial part in not only the driver’s but also the fans’ remembrance of an individual’s legacy.

Earnhardt Jr. advised Truex to embrace the same for the remainder of 2024 and said on his podcast, “People are going to want to celebrate you. My advice would be to let it happen and absorb it. It matters to them. Instead of closing it off and trying to tamper it, just let it roll. You’re going to get asked to do a lot of media.”

Thanks for the memories Martin Truex Jr! That 2017 season will forever be one of the most dominant EVER! pic.twitter.com/swYHeGZrEf — Darian Gilliam (@BlackFlagMatter) June 14, 2024

He added, “It’s a victory lap. There’ll be a day when all that’s gone. As much as you may not be in love with all aspects everything that happens outside the car, you’re going to find out that you liked a lot of it.”

Watch Martin Truex Jr. compete during this weekend’s Cup Series race in Loudon, trying to defend his winner’s trophy, the famed lobster from last year.