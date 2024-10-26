“Prayer Is With You”: NASCAR Driver’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis Leads to Outpouring of Fan Emotion

NASCAR driver Melissa Fifield, who competes in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driving the #01 Chevrolet for her family-run team, recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

As per her revelation, the reports came last month and currently, she is under the guidance and observation of the doctors. Fifield broke the news to her fans via a heartfelt post on social media (X).

“Hey everyone. I wanted to share a quick life update with you all. In the last month I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I am fortunate to be working with some fantastic doctors and have the most supportive family and friends. Thank you all for your support “

Her fans have shown a strong outpouring of support during this challenging time for the 32-year-old as a result. One supportive comment on her post said, ” My prayer is with you.”

Another wrote, “Stay strong and fight fiercely! Keeping you in our prayers .” Another message read, “Prayers for you Don’t even stop fighting,” and another expressed empathy, saying, “So sorry to see this. Hopefully, treatment goes well for you.”

The New Hampshire native has been a fixture on the Whelen Modified Tour since turning full-time in 2014, having participated in 13 out of this season’s 15 races so far. She secured six top-20 finishes this year, with her highest finish, a P15 coming at Lancaster Motorplex.

Hailing from a family who has always been enthused with racing, Fifield was drawn to the track from a young age, which inspired her to start go-kart racing at just 11. Her debut season was a success as she captured the Londonderry Track Championship.

The now Pine Knoll Racing driver made the leap to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour full-time in 2014, where she achieved her career-best finish of 19th at both Thompson and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

During a conversation with FloRacing, when Fifield was asked about the highlight of her racing career to date, she responded, “I would say getting to race my first time, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. I grew up going to here when I was 6 years old. So, that by far going through the tunnel and getting here gave me goosebumps.”

Is Fifield preparing for her wedding amid cancer treatment?

Fifield is engaged to Hunter Smith and is set to tie the knot in November at The Yellow House, most likely during her ongoing cancer treatment. Besides, the place not only serves as their chosen wedding venue but was also the primary sponsor of her North Wilkesboro Speedway race, the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 on October 20th.

Adding a personal touch, even her wedding photographer, Samantha Couick Photography, and her wedding-day hair and makeup artist, Heather Mariano of Fletcher and Gaines, came on board as associate sponsors.

The couple selected The Yellow House for their nuptials because they wanted to create a weekend getaway vibe that also hosted a wedding, aligning perfectly with what Fifield and Smith envisioned for their special day.

In a conversation with FloRacing, when asked about her best vacation ever, Fifield shared that she would be heading to Nashville for her honeymoon, which she expects will top her list of vacations.